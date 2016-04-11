By Bradlee Dean, Sons Of Liberty
"Where the Law Ends, Tyranny begins!" -John Locke
It was reported on April 6, 2016, that the California Attorney General raided David Daleiden's home and confiscated all his undercover video footage of harvesting and sale of aborted babies organs and tissue (Proverbs 6:17) by Planned Parenthood
, an organization that America's representatives refuse to defund
.
The office of Kamala Harris (Outlaw), who was elected with tens of thousands of dollars from taxpayer-funded Planned Parenthood, is set on using the law against the law by attacking and intimidating Mr. Daleiden in hopes of incarcerating for exposing this organization's crimes against humanity.
Just this last week, we found that the United States government has been targeting and illegally revoking the gun rights of over 260,000 American veterans since December 2015
.
It's interesting to note that it good enough for these politicians (Outlaws) to send forth America's finest to fight unconstitutional wars abroad. Yet, when they come home, they are denied the very rights that they were fighting to uphold and maintain.
Are these that are to serve "We the people" arming themselves against Americans? Of course, they are. They're armed to protect themselves from those they are to serve. As a matter of fact, it was several of these outlaws in government that just killed Lavoy Fincium in Oregon
for standing up against those who were selling uranium ore to the Russians
while stealing away the lands from underneath the ranchers
.
The answer to dealing with these outlaws is to remove the injustice (Article 2, Sections 4 of The United States Constitution; Psalm 94:16-20)!
This flies in the face of everything that we are and what we are about. As the Second Amendment clearly states:
A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.
Last week, a federal judge in Mississippi illegally ruled to force Mississippi to allow sodomite (Leviticus 18:22-20:13; Romans 1:24) couples to adopt children
. Is it not telling that the sodomites went from poor victim status (accusing everyone and anyone that rejects their abominable lifestyles as the "bully") to their end aim, which has always been to get at the children (Exodus 22:22-24; Luke 17:12)?
It is the North American Man Boy Love Association's motto: "Sex before eight before it is too late." This can be seen and heard at your local "*** pride" parade.
The answer for dealing with this is to remove the injustice (Article 3, Section 1 of The United States Constitution; Psalm 97:10; Hebrews 1:9)!
Here is the tip of the iceberg concerning the crimes of these outlaws, which we call politicians. Keep in mind, these are the ones that have been caught.
Capitol Hill Blue did some research on Congress, and here is what they found
:
- 111 members of the House and Senate have run at least two businesses that went bankrupt, often leaving business partners and creditors holding the bag.
- 79 of them have credit reports so bad that they can't get an American Express card on their own (but as members of Congress, they get a government-issued American Express card without a credit check).
- 64 have personal and financial problems so serious that they would be denied security clearances by the Department of Defense or the Department of Energy if they had to apply through normal channels (but, again, as members of Congress they get such clearances simply because they fooled enough people to get elected).
- 31 members of Congress have been accused of spousal abuse in either criminal or civil proceedings.
- 33 have driving-while-intoxicated arrests on their driving records (34, if you include President George W. Bush, but he never served in Congress).
- 24 are or have been defendants in various lawsuits, ranging from bad debts, disputes with business partners or other civil matters.
- Nine members of Congress have been accused of writing bad checks, even after the scandal several years ago, which resulted in closure of the informal House bank that routinely allowed members to overdraw their accounts without penalty.
- 17 have drug-related arrests in their backgrounds, six for shoplifting, five for fraud, four for assault and one for criminal trespass.
- These that are appointed to magnify the law are the one's guilty of breaking the law! Defined: Outlaws!
John Adams stated that "when the legislature is corrupted, the people are undone. "
It is a prime opportunity to prove the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob (Psalm 14:5)!
"If the foundations be destroyed, what can the righteous do? The Lord is in his holy temple, the Lord's throne is in heaven: his eyes behold, his eyelids try, the children of men. The Lord trieth the righteous: but the wicked and him that loveth violence his soul hateth. Upon the wicked he shall rain snares, fire and brimstone, and a horrible tempest: this shall be the portion of their cup. For the righteous Lord loveth righteousness; his countenance doth behold the upright." -Psalm 11:3-7
Furthermore, as E. M. Bounds points out:
"Gods church is a militant host. Its warfare is with unseen forces of evil. (Ephesians 6:12) God's people compose an army fighting to establish His kingdom in this earth. (Matthew 6:10) Their aim is to destroy the kingdom of Satan and to erect the kingdom of God over its ruins, which is "righteousness," and "Peace," and "Joy," in the Holy Ghost (Romans 14:7). This militant army is composed of individual soldiers of the cross (2 Timothy 2:3). The armour of God is its defense, and prayer is the added power that crowns it all."
Nowhere can you find God the Father, in Jesus', fail a faithful man or woman of God! America, deal with it.