The Paracast, April 10

The Paracast, April 10
« on: April 11, 2016, 07:15:00 AM »
By: Gene Steinberg, The Paracast 


Gene and Chris discuss movies, TV shows, pop culture and UFOs with Robbie Graham, author of "Silver Screen Saucers: Sorting Fact from Fantasy in Hollywood's UFO Movies." According to his bio: "Robbie Graham is a leading authority on the cultural and political interplay between UFOs and Hollywood. He has been interviewed on these subjects for BBC Radio, Coast to Coast AM, Canal+ TV, and Vanity Fair, among others. His articles have appeared in a variety of publications including The Guardian, New Statesman, Filmfax, Fortean Times, and the peer-reviewed Journal of North American Studies, 49th Parallel." Consider how the classic 1951 sci-fi film, "The Day the Earth Stood Still," influenced early flying saucer contact claims from George Adamski and others.

Download the Archive


