We present author Josh Centers, Managing Editor for TidBITS, and author of “Take Control of Apple TV” and other titles. He’ll focus his discussion first on the forthcoming Tesla 3 electric car, which garnered over 325,000 preorders days after it was announced. He’ll also talk about the lingering Apple/FBI issues, OS X security and his latest book covering the fourth generation Apple TV. Gene explains why he’s still using the previous model.



You’ll also hear from commentator and podcaster Kirk McElhearn, also known as Macworld’s “iTunes Guy,” who discusses the latest security exploit involving Adobe Flash, and why he removed Flash from all his Macs, and only uses the embedded version in the Google Chrome browser. He’ll also comment on the lingering Apple/FBI controversy, and talk up his new iPhone SE and iPad Pro. The discussion concludes with Amazon’s efforts to expand same-day delivery and supermarkets that allow you to place online orders for home delivery in the U.S. and UK.