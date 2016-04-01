We present columnist John Martellaro, Senior Editor, Analysis & Reviews for The Mac Observer. At the top of John’s agenda this week is Apple’s dispute with the FBI over an iPhone 5c used by a terrorist. Now that the authorities have recovered data from it, is the dispute over — or is it beginning? The very thought takes us to a compelling issue, that, to John, iPhone technology is “indistinguishable from magic.” John will also explain why he feels Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Pro will “breath new life into the product line.” He’ll also talk about OS X, which debuted as a Public Beta in 2000. Is it time for Apple to think about making OS X and iOS more proactive, more intelligent?



You’ll also hear from ethical hacker Dr. Timothy Summers, President of Summers & Company, a cyber strategy and organizational design consulting firm. Dr. Summers will participate in a thorough discussion of the ins and outs of the FBI’s solution to unlocking that iPhone. He’ll also speculate about what techniques the authorities may have employed to recover the data, and whether that method can possibly present security problems for users. He’ll also explain why he thinks that Android’s more flexible encryption model might present a higher level of security. The discussion concludes with credit card safety and whether Bitcoin has seen its day. Is there anything about the Bitcoin financial model that banks might still find useful?