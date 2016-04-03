We welcome cutting-edge commentator Greg Bishop to talk about his fascinating new book, “It Defies Language.” The book, with amazing illustrations from Red Pill Junkie, is “A collection of essays about the UFO subject and related phenomena. The first chapter discusses the U.S. Government’s involvement along with the author’s personal experiences with agents and military personnel. The text also includes historical perspectives on the subject, and theories and opinions on the current search for answers about UFOs from a viewpoint that is neither belief-based nor that of a doctrinaire skeptic. There are also entries about square craters on the Moon, black-eyed kids, and baseball games at Area 51.” Nick Redfern wrote the foreword.