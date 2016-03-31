By Jake Macaulay, theamericanview.com
The mayor of San Francisco has banned all publicly-funded city employees from traveling to North Carolina.
The NBA is threatening to relocate next year's All Star game from Charlotte, North Carolina, to another city.
Corporate giants like American Airlines and Hollywood giants like Disney are threatening action against North Carolina.
You may be asking yourself why?
Has North Carolina started a coalition that is denying individuals their God-given constitutional rights of life, liberty, or property?
Has the Old North State in some way denied the safety and well being of their citizens?
No and No. It is because North Carolina has passed a bill requiring people to use the public bathroom or locker room that corresponds to their birth certificate gender.
In full disclosure my heart is perplexed over the issue of gender confusion. I believe in some instances this confusion is a reality and absolutely needs to be addressed in those individual lives. Parents, professionals, clergy members, non-profits and people of good will should work hard to help people who suffer from gender confusion.
I have found the best solution to these seemingly impossible situations is the saving grace and power of Jesus Christ - the great Lover of men's souls whose resurrection power we recently celebrated around the globe this past Easter.
Our founding fathers believed that creating new laws was an inferior solution to societal afflictions and infirmities while the practicing of one's Christian faith proved to be a superior solution. Framer John Witherspoon noted, "Love to God, and love to man, is the substance of religion; when these prevail, civil laws will have little to do."
You see the danger of government legislation is that unless it squares with the Laws of Nature and Nature's God, it will end up persecuting the innocent.
Now there are those in America who actually believe that a law which allows State force to be used on the behalf of men to enter women's bathrooms, locker rooms, and changing stations will somehow "help" gender-confused people in our population.
It will not.
It will, however, open the door to heterosexual predators who would use transgender bathroom rights to spy on girls and women. This isn't merely a boogey man argument; it is already being done. (See here, caution for viewers).
Maybe this is exactly why the American College of Pediatricians released a statement last week declaring that gender ideology is harmful to children and can be considered abuse.
Perhaps people in support of transgender bathroom bills have not considered the following questions (or worse - perhaps they have): "What protection do parents have for their children's safety in public restrooms?"
"Are gender confused individuals in danger while using a restroom that identifies with their gender at birth?"
"Why do some desire that unthreatened individuals require the plurality of Americans to give up personal security and privacy?"
On behalf of Institute on the Constitution, I want to acknowledge and commend the North Carolina legislature and governor for obeying their oath of office and defending the dignity, privacy, and happiness that provides for the stability of individual liberty in the Tar Heel State.
And if you are from San Francisco, I encourage you visit North Carolina and experience some true liberty.
