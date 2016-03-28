« previous next »
Author Topic: Last Week Tonight with Jon Oliver: Conspiracies  (Read 1011 times)

Last Week Tonight with Jon Oliver: Conspiracies
« on: March 28, 2016, 10:19:50 AM »


Re: Last Week Tonight with Jon Oliver: Conspiracies
« Reply #1 on: March 28, 2016, 03:11:37 PM »
For those whose eyes are opened, you'll notice he said "MOST of these are completely false."
