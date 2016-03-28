« previous next »
Author Topic: The Paracast, March 27  (Read 755 times)

The Paracast, March 27
« on: March 28, 2016, 10:02:49 AM »
By: Gene Steinberg, The Paracast 


Gene and Chris present Chase Kloetzke, Deputy Director of Investigations and Special Case Manager for MUFON. Chase has a long career that qualifies her as an ace investigator, including a stint as a Master Trainer and Master Instructor with the U.S. Department of Defense. Her background includes assignments with the Department of Homeland Security. Chase is also certified as a private investigator and she is an author of two popular books; "Admissible - The Field Investigators Manual," with Richard Dolan, and a first of its kind children's book about UFOs, "Are Aliens Really Real?"


