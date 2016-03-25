On this week’s all-star episode, we present prolific author and commentator Bob “Dr. Mac” LeVitus with lots to talk about. He first complains about problems dealing with Microsoft’s One Drive and why he kept getting strange system errors after trying to upload files to the cloud storage system. The discussion moves on to why Apple refused to post his new satiric song, “Why iTunes Must Die!” in iTunes. Bob and Gene talk about Apple dodging a bullet in its conflict with the FBI, and there’s a segment about the “printer ink wars” and how to save a bundle on consumables. Bob will also explain how his Apple Watch continues to be an indispensable tool for his health and fitness needs.



You’ll also hear from outspoken columnist and podcaster Kirk McElhearn, also known as Macworld’s “iTunes Guy.” Kirk will discuss what he regards as an advertising scam at Facebook, when you agree to pay for additional traffic to boost a post in your timeline. He’ll also explain why he prefers a 4-inch iPhone, and, therefore, ordered an iPhone SE. There’s a brief discussion about Apple’s public conflict with the FBI over a court order to unlock an iPhone 5c used by a terrorist. That order is current postponed as the FBI tries out a third-party’s solution.