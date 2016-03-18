We present Bryan Chaffin, co-founder and co-publisher of The Mac Observer. He’ll discuss the ever-complicated Apple/FBI conflict, where Apple is being asked to create what’s called a “GovOS,” to allow the authorities to break into an iPhone 5c used by a terrorist. He’ll also make some sage predictions of what might come from the Apple media event set for March 21, 2016. Speculation has it that the offerings will include a new 4-inch iPhone, and an iPad refresh, a new version of the 9.7 model. Bryan also talks about his efforts to live without his Apple Watch for a full week, offering his impressions after five days. And, yes, he still wears a watch, a mechanical one.



You’ll also hear from freelance writer and podcaster Peter Cohen, who will also discuss the possibilities at the Apple media event, and whether the expected new products appeal to him. The discussion will also include Peter’s impressions of the Apple/FBI conflict, and his feelings about the government’s contradictory claims about whether or not it’s limited to a single iPhone. Gene moves the discussion to the reliability of recent laser printers, citing his problems with a Brother black and white laser, where the fuser assembly failed after roughly 28,000 copies were printed; it’s rated for 100,000 copies.