By Bradlee Dean, Sons Of Liberty
"If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State." Joseph Goebbels
The above statement stands true, as well as "They will always get away with whatever you let them get away with." And let me tell you America, they are. Notice that Goebbels said, that the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie! So what is it that exposes the lie? (Romans 3:20) The truth! (John 14:6)
It has been reported
that "Hillary Berns Sanders in 5 states."
How did that happen? Especially with the known voter fraud that has been exposed by the designers themselves. "Clinton Eugene "Clint" Curtis told the truth while shaming the devil.
Curtis, who is an American attorney, computer programmer and ex-employee of NASA and ExxonMobil, told the world in open testimony that voting machines are not only hackable to determine an election, but that he designed the program to do it in 2000.
Curtis' testimony came in 2006 before the US House Judiciary Members in Ohio. Curtis was hired by Tom Feeney to build software that would rig an election using electronic voter machines. According to Curtis, he could rig the machines in such a way to determine a 51/49 split in favor of the person that was wanted to win.
"The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything." Joseph Stalin
Thousands of America's college students are following Bernie Sanders (Proverbs 22:6), a full-fledged communist, who has never owned a business, never had a 9-5 job, never proposed a bill in 25 years that has passed, and lived on welfare before he was elected to office. Yet, he fills auditoriums! The opposite is true, however, when it comes to Hillary Clinton rallies, where she does not even come close to filling the venue.
Remember, this is a woman whose Twitter account is 56% fake and that her Facebook likes were bought and paid for
, $630,000 to be exact; and during the commencement of her presidential run in Iowa, for example, she had little to no support
.
We know that just recently it was found that the Clintons are selling Uranium Ore to the Russians from underneath the ranchers in Oregon.
Why is this not being brought to the light? (Ephesians 5:11) What about these scandals?
- TheTravelgate scandal
- The Whitewater scandal
- The Filegate scandal
- The Lootergate scandal
- The Drug Dealer Donor scandal
- The Ponzi scheme and political favor scandal
- The email scandal
- The Mena, Arkansas drug trafficking scandal
- Dead bodies were strewn across the path of the Clintons (147) etc...
- Benghazi
Now this disciple of Hell claims:
"Libya was a different kind of calculation, and we didn't lose a single person."
For some reason or another, she is wiping up Bernie Sanders we're told when the numbers prove the opposite. Regardless, neither of these people are legitimate when it comes to any position in American government.
Frederick William Robertson was right when he said, "There are three things in the world that deserve no mercy: hypocrisy, fraud, and tyranny."
Yet, America overlooks her duty when it comes time to act in accordance with judgment, unlike our forefathers (Jeremiah 9:24).
Mercy vs. Judgment
To the shame of this once godly nation, the people have allowed the standard to be lowered so far that it is at the point of transforming into the hell that God promised to the wicked who forsake Him (Psalm 9:17). Furthermore, Americans have allowed the corrupt to lead every step of the way (Jeremiah 5:31).
Apparently, Americans have confused representative government for a monarchy or some other form of arbitrary dictatorial government. American government represents the American people, it does not dictate to them. Americans have successfully taught politicians that they can do what they will, when they want and without the consequences of violating the law. Representative government
has historically denoted a system in which people elect their representatives, who are then held accountable to the people for their activity within the government. "They derive their just powers from the consent of the governed." (Declaration of Independence; cf. Exodus 18:21)
Representative government, which is the kind the Constitution speaks of as the "republican form," is that which is established by God's Law and not of man's opinion through democracy, or of the will of the "mobocracy."
"This Bible is for the Government of the People, by the People, and for the People." -John Wycliffe
These criminals, like Clinton and Sanders, mock society's laws. Your compassion is something that your enemies will not and do not share. These criminals thrive on society's misunderstandings. They depend upon your ignorance of the United States Constitution and its enumerated laws.
When you live in darkness, the only light (John 1:1-5) you have is the truth. We would do well America to stick to the truth that not only exposes the darkness but also reproves it!