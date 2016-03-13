Is Alex Jones a big fat bigot or what? Seems I heard him spewing the same rhetoric when there was Ebola epidemic happening in Africa. "Ebola is going to get you." Now it's the "Muslims are going to rape white women and bomb you." They're being flown in to undisclosed locations every day. He's the proverbial chicken little.



I don't listen to his show very often because Jones is full of it, but thought I would today. It seems he hates blacks profusely. He constantly mentions blacks in everything that is negative. If white peoples ancestors would not have been on the African continent stealing and buying black people to use as unpaid slaves to build a country for them for 300 years we wouldn't be here today. They brought them here and worked them for hundreds of years for free clearing the land, building the roads and buildings while they were living in shacks and barns like live stock. Then when they were finally freed. They were suppose to be given 40 acres, a mule and $200 to repair themselves. Instead of doing the right thing the white people reneged on the deal. So they had nothing and had to struggle through Jim Crow laws and discrimination for another 100 years. The flood gates were opened to the Europeans to come because blacks numbers were too high and they came and were given free land or practically free to start their lives while blacks still had nothing. Ever heard the phrase "go west young man." That wasn't for black people. Laws were made to ensure white dominance and keep blacks down.



If black people would have been given what they were promised after slavery, we wouldn't have many of the race problems we have today. They could have built strong family's and wealth for their offspring to prosper. Just a short history lesson.



I don't see Donald Trump as some kind of paragon of truth or savior for this country. He's a businessman and says what people want's to hear to get what he wants. He's one of the 1% that people like to talk about. And, you've seen what a large family he has. Do you really think he is going to change anything to keep any one of them from becoming a multi-billionaire? Denigrating black people who are fighting for a little justice is not going to help you. In order to keep someone down you have to get down there with them.



If the politicians white people vote into office didn't go around the world stirring up trouble trying to steal resources from these countries, we wouldn't have these refugee problems. White people still are the majority of the voters in the US. And all of this didn't start with Obama, besides he is controlled by white people. Don't like what's going in the country? You had eight years to put somebody out there who believes in fairness and justice for all to lead the country but you haven't done it. It's certainly not Donald Trump.



So "BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU ASK FOR...YOU JUST MIGHT GET IT."