Traf, you made me think of an illustration I produced for our children many years ago. We had a home with a long, dark hallway. I placed obstacles in the hallway, turned off the lights, and had each child try to reach the end of the hallway without stubbing their toes. Of course, one by one they failed to navigate the course successfully, even though they saw the obstacles before I turned off the light.
Then, I gave them each a flashlight: No problem! "Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path." Psalm 119:105
They remember it to this day.