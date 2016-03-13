« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Be Careful What You Ask For  (Read 4123 times)

thetruthseeker

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 24
  • Karma: +5/-40
Be Careful What You Ask For
« on: March 13, 2016, 06:51:14 PM »
Is Alex Jones a big fat bigot or what?  Seems I heard him spewing the same rhetoric when there was Ebola epidemic happening in Africa.  "Ebola is going to get you."  Now it's the "Muslims are going to rape white women and bomb you."  They're being flown in to undisclosed locations every day.  He's the proverbial chicken little.

I don't listen to his show very often because Jones is full of it, but thought I would today.  It seems he hates blacks profusely.  He constantly mentions blacks in everything that is negative.  If white peoples ancestors would not have been on the African continent stealing and buying black people to use as unpaid slaves to build a country for them for 300 years we wouldn't be here today.  They brought them here and worked them for hundreds of years for free clearing the land, building the roads and buildings while they were living in shacks and barns like live stock. Then when they were finally freed.  They were suppose to be given 40 acres, a mule and $200 to repair themselves.  Instead of doing the right thing the white people reneged on the deal.  So they had nothing and had to struggle through Jim Crow laws and discrimination for another 100 years.  The flood gates were opened to the Europeans to come because blacks numbers were too high and they came and were given free land or practically free to start their lives while blacks still had nothing.  Ever heard the phrase "go west young man." That wasn't for black people.  Laws were made to ensure white dominance and keep blacks down. 

If black people would have been given what they were promised after slavery, we wouldn't have many of the race problems we have today.  They could have built strong family's and wealth for their offspring to prosper.  Just a short history lesson.

I don't see Donald Trump as some kind of paragon of truth or savior for this country.  He's a businessman and says what people want's to hear to get what he wants.  He's one of the 1% that people like to talk about.  And, you've seen what a large family he has.  Do you really think he is going to change anything to keep any one of them from becoming a multi-billionaire?  Denigrating black people who are fighting for a little justice is not going to help you.  In order to keep someone down you have to get down there with them.

If the politicians white people vote into office didn't go around the world stirring up trouble trying to steal resources from these countries, we wouldn't have these refugee problems.  White people still are the majority of the voters in the US.  And all of this didn't start with Obama, besides he is controlled by white people.  Don't like what's going in the country?  You had eight years to put somebody out there who believes in fairness and justice for all to lead the country but you haven't done it.  It's certainly not Donald Trump. 

So "BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU ASK FOR...YOU JUST MIGHT GET IT."


BraveNewWhirled

  • Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 111
  • Karma: +15/-6
Re: Be Careful What You Ask For
« Reply #1 on: March 13, 2016, 08:11:25 PM »
The really sick part is there are some people who believe you because, like you, they hate themselves and feel worthless. But they aren't bent on spreading lies like you.
« Last Edit: March 13, 2016, 08:13:41 PM by BraveNewWhirled »

BraveNewWhirled

  • Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 111
  • Karma: +15/-6
Re: Be Careful What You Ask For
« Reply #2 on: March 14, 2016, 06:12:54 PM »
Traf, you made me think of an illustration I produced for our children many years ago. We had a home with a long, dark hallway. I placed obstacles in the hallway, turned off the lights, and had each child try to reach the end of the hallway without stubbing their toes. Of course, one by one they failed to navigate the course successfully, even though they saw the obstacles before I turned off the light.

Then, I gave them each a flashlight: No problem! "Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path." Psalm 119:105

They remember it to this day.
« Last Edit: March 14, 2016, 06:14:10 PM by BraveNewWhirled »

JonahW

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 5
  • Karma: +0/-1
Re: Be Careful What You Ask For
« Reply #3 on: March 31, 2016, 08:50:18 AM »
so who would you prefer to listen to then?blacks are worse off under obama and obama is a race baiter along with mainstream media

obama and Hillary screwed up Libya that helped feed blacks too

satisfied?FOOL!

thetruthseeker

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 24
  • Karma: +5/-40
Re: Be Careful What You Ask For
« Reply #4 on: March 31, 2016, 12:44:20 PM »
Obama is a race baiter?  And Trump is not?  What do you think he's been doing ever since he started running?  Encouraging violence at his rallies.  He suffers from Narcissistic Personality Disorder and delusions of grandeur.  That's all he's shown his whole adult life.  He really gets off on seeing his name up in lights.  I've listened to his speeches and see there is no substance.  It's all about him and what he can do with no specifics as if he can walk into the white house and become a dictator.  After all there is a Senate and Congress.  As a president he should be advocating ways to bring people together instead of catering to peoples bigotry. 

Don't get me wrong, I'm no Obama or Hillary fan.  I saw through Obama way back when he gave a speech at the 2004 democratic convention and thought who is this guy.  Maybe I would have wanted Hillary 20 years ago before I've seen the havoc she could cause in positions of power.

The bottom line is America doesn't have any real choices as presidential candidates.  So vote for Trump if you wish.  If you think we have war and terror now prepare to send your sons and daughters in harms way while his sit in the lap of luxury.

borobundy

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 29
  • Karma: +3/-15
Re: Be Careful What You Ask For
« Reply #5 on: April 01, 2016, 01:00:20 PM »
https://www.donaldjtrump.com/positions

His speeches may have "no substance" but Trump does list his positions on his website on some things. Take a read, truthseeker... don't expect everything to be handed to you.

And the other candidates are no better or worse than Trump. What do you want? More lawyers put into office/White House or a person who actually worked his whole life for his money? Trump is the only viable option. One man comes along who is FOR the people and you want to shun him? You, truthseeker, are an idiot. Trumped!

GCNLive Community

Re: Be Careful What You Ask For
« Reply #5 on: April 01, 2016, 01:00:20 PM »

BSHAV3R

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • Karma: +2/-0
Re: Be Careful What You Ask For
« Reply #6 on: April 09, 2016, 06:34:04 PM »
THETRUTHSEEKER - IS controlled opposition..  troll..  shill..  The establishment is desperate..  and should be..

thetruthseeker

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 24
  • Karma: +5/-40
Re: Be Careful What You Ask For
« Reply #7 on: April 10, 2016, 05:33:45 PM »
I'm shill?  Let's take a look at Donald Trumps history.  His daddy got his start as a slum lord in NYC and later with bailouts and handouts from the federal gov't to build housing during the great depression.  Sent "the Donald" to private and elite schools and dodged the Vietnam war draft.  He later inherited upwards of $200 million from daddy to play with.  Like Gerald Celente says "he was born on 3rd base and thought he hit a home run."
When ever he gets in financial trouble he runs to the gov't and banks to be bailed out while his own personal wealth is protected.  In turn the banks charge exorbitant interest rates to the little guy for a credit card or car loan.  He's gone bankrupt several times leaving his debtors and employees out to dry.  He takes his company public to scam the public and takes the money for his personal wealth and brags about it.  I wouldn't be surprised if he got bailout money from 2008 crash.
He marries these dingbat women for their looks and when they get too old he gives them a few million and brushes them aside.  Look out Melania!  Who knows how many extra marital affairs he's had and paid the women off to keep quiet.  He probably buys Viagra by the case.
So he wants to deport all illegal aliens?  Probably all except the ones working in his hotels, golf courses and other businesses cleaning up for minimum wages. 
He's going to  make deals alright.  Ones that benefit all the elites that bailed him out over the years.  As George Carlin used to say "It's a club and you ain't in it."
He stumbles through his speeches repeating phrases many times.  He looks like he's had a botched face lift.  And this is who you want for president?  We don't need a one-liner president who likes to play the dozens.  Other world leaders are probably splitting their guts laughing at this clown.  OMG

BraveNewWhirled

  • Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 111
  • Karma: +15/-6
Re: Be Careful What You Ask For
« Reply #8 on: April 12, 2016, 01:07:39 PM »
Maybe truthseeker wants to see Hillary nekkid.

Ken

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • Karma: +0/-0
Re: Be Careful What You Ask For
« Reply #9 on: May 20, 2016, 02:06:55 PM »
Alex isn't Fat

thetruthseeker

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 24
  • Karma: +5/-40
Re: Be Careful What You Ask For
« Reply #10 on: May 20, 2016, 05:09:57 PM »
Are you kidding?  Granted he's lost a few pounds in the last year or so, but look at his fat head and double chin.  He's a porker.  He tries to practice mind control on people by talking fast and repetitively making statements but I'm not gullible like his followers.  At one point he was out there with tits bigger than his mom trying to convince people he had lost all this weight.

fs773

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 25
  • Karma: +5/-15
Re: Be Careful What You Ask For
« Reply #11 on: May 23, 2016, 04:03:15 PM »
If black people with their 20000 year head start in fossil record had been given what? Another 20000 years to get over ancinent aliens holding them back?Ask yourself why you associate black with Africa when only significiant cultures in Africa are not black and in the north ..they built pyramids not mud huts despite a 20000 year late start handicap

GCNLive Community

Re: Be Careful What You Ask For
« Reply #11 on: May 23, 2016, 04:03:15 PM »
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Quantcast