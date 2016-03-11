On this week’s all-star episode, we present outspoken commentator Jeff Gamet, Managing Editor for The Mac Observer. He will present his views about the ongoing Apple dispute with the FBI over whether our favorite fruit company can be forced to build a special OS backdoor to unlock an iPhone 5c work phone used by a terrorist in the San Bernardino attacks. He’ll also talk about Apple’s March 21, 2016 media event, where they are expected to introduce a 4-inch iPhone and a new 9.7-inch iPad. And how does adding new models contribute to model bloat at Apple? Can they — should they — produce fewer product variations?



You’ll also hear from columnist Kirk McElhearn, also known as Macworld’s “iTunes Guy.” Kirk will present his views about the ongoing Apple/FBI case. He will also explain why he has preferred 4-inch iPhones over the larger versions, and what he anticipates from Apple’s media event. Is he ready to trade his iPhone 6s for the rumored iPhone 5se? He’ll also talk about the final outcome of the Apple e-book antitrust case, where they are now forced to pay a settlement of $450 million to states, attorneys, and customers.