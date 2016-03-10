« previous next »
9-11 THE DAY THE LAWS OF PHYSICS AND NATURE WERE SUSPENDED
March 10, 2016
By Jack Mullen, The Government Rag -


 September eleventh, two thousand & one, was a very strange day. Of course we are told, enemies, hostile to Americans, people hating our Freedoms, attacked various locations near the heart and control centers of American power, New York City and Washington, DC.

We were told hijackers acting in synchronicity, boarded state of the art airliners in several cities, carrying passports and box cutters (like a "shank" used in prison), quickly overwhelmed the cockpits of the various airliners and soon were at the controls - piloting mankind's most sophisticated flying machines toward a nefarious destiny. We later learn these pilots had trained to fly the world's most sophisticated jet airliners by obtaining a few hours of training in single engine, high winged, Cessna airplanes.

At the same time, unfortunately, airspace drills were in progress around the East coast; drills ironically, simulating airliners being hijacked by Terrorists. These drills made it difficult for air traffic controllers to respond fast enough to the dangers of the commandeered flights -- leaving the world's most advanced and technologically guarded nation blind to the deliberate acts of destruction that were to follow. On that fateful and strange day, the FAA was unable to ask for "escort service" from the National Military Command Center and like the rest of the day that too was strange.

The story goes that airliners were flown into two populated skyscrapers in New York City as well as the Pentagon in Washington DC, and the last crashing straight into the ground at "Shank"sville, Pennsylvania.

According to an article in the Associated Press, the government referred to the excessive number of military drills in progress as a "bizarre coincidence." According to many researchers there were more than 40 coinciding drills in action on that very strange day.

    Richard Ben-Veniste, Commissioner : Isn t it a fact, Sir, that prior to September 11th, 2001, NORAD had already in the works, plans to simulate in an exercise, a simultaneous hijacking of two planes in the United States?

    Maj. Gen. Craig McKinley : Col. Scott, do you have any data on that? I m not aware of that, Sir. I was not present at the time.

    Richard Ben-Veniste,Commissioner: That was operation Amalgam Virgo.

    Col. Alan Scott: Yes, Sir. Specifically, operation Amalgam Virgo, which I was involved in before I retired.

    Col. Stephen N. Wood : By sheer coincidence we were scheduled to conduct Timely Alert II,' a force protection exercise on Sept. 11 and because of that, some of the concrete barriers were already in place.

And Operation "Operation Northern Vigilance" in progress that day, conveniently, or should I say coincidently, sent jets patrolling the U.S. east coast to Alaska and Canada; how strange.

Operation "Vigilant Guardian," a fourth drill in progress that strange morning, also simulated hijacked planes.

And lets not forget "Operation Vigilant Warrior," in progress likely as "Vigilante Guardian's" nemesis.

Regardless of the how Vigilant the military and NORAD may practice to become, they were conspicuously and coincidently very un-vigilant on that very strange day.

More strange, however, than the enormous numbers of drills in progress on that fateful day, was the coincidental collapse of the laws of physics and several laws of nature. Perhaps the Laws of Nature were too busy drilling a possible attack on the laws of physics and missed the opportunity to control the events of 9-11.

It was on that very strange day when three massive, modern, heavy and flying fast airliners purportedly slammed into two buildings, each constructed with over 650,000 tons of concrete and steel, each reinforced to sustain just such a collision and internally fortified with flame retardant steel coatings, and the third into the United States Pentagon Building, a concrete reinforced super fortress, and in each case not leaving a single trace of the airliners in view.

In the case of the of the Pentagon - it is the most surveilled building on the planet with likely more than 80 cameras filming the area during the attack, but only five frames of blurry video were made available, years later, to study the attack.

   
 In the case of the video shown of Flight 175 for example, it appears on this very strange day, the World Trade Center seem to have turned temporarily into butter. The plane fully loaded with fuel and passengers surrounded by thin aluminum wings and fuselage is seen clearly swallowed into the building on the videos produced for public consumption that day. A massive standing tower of concrete and steel, with an acre of concrete on each floor, exhibiting enormous short term physical inertia (the planes having only three one-hundredths of one percent of the mass of each Tower) which, on any other day, would have caused a gigantic external explosion followed by a blast of aluminum fragments, fuel, cargo and people. The 767's twin Titanium 9000 lb engines should have produced massive indentations in the concrete and steel reinforced buildings, perhaps entering the buildings, but even these massive chunks of heavy metal would have met the massive wall of the World Trade Center, like an automobile slamming into the front end of a Mac Truck; the truck remaining largely intact as the car is stopped in its tracks.

The photos and videos show airliners being swallowed whole by the World Trade Centers - leaving nothing behind but a silhouette, much like Wiley Coyote launched through a wall chasing the Road Runner; this can only be explained as a temporary lapse in the laws of physics and nature - again it was a very strange day.

   
 At the Pentagon, the full throttled 757 flying in ground effect (making it very difficult to keep the airplane close to the ground - but these were highly trained Cessna pilots) just above the cars, knocking down lamp posts in the parking lot, again finds the laws of nature rescinded and is totally and utterly consumed by the building producing a gigantic, nearly circular, opening in the Pentagon wall into which the entire plane, wings and landing gear and enormous engines are swallowed. Luckily for the environment, not even the The Government Rag -


The events as told by the news media, and the official reports of 9-11 commission, include impossible and mocking explanations of how the World Trade Centers were destroyed and how the Pentagon was damaged and the story of the crash at Shanksville is just hatefully insulting.

Itis not enough though, our reality is fabricated and most everything Americans believe is not true.

We ll know our disinformation program is a success when everything the American public believes is false. .." CIA Director William Casey candidly remarked in early February 1981

It's also necessary for the fabricators to mock and insult Americans while they do the injury and harm. The official account of the events of 9-11 is a farce, a silly fairy tale, except no one lived happily ever after.

The events of 9-11 required the pretension of airliners being used as missiles -- slamming into buildings (buildings designed to withstand such an event) and ensuing fires causing the Titans of steel and concrete to melt to the ground. The sad mockery of the 9-11 events is: no airplanes were involved directly with the attacks and these secondary stories of passengers meeting their deaths, phone calls from the planes, silly slogans like "lets roll" are all mockingly false.

What really happened to the possible passengers on two of the flights (the other two were never actually scheduled to fly on that strange day) we are not yet aware -- but we know for sure, no passenger airliners ever crashed into buildings and they are likely still flying to this day.

It's possible, and necessary, for people to think for themselves. The fabricators of our pop culture and scripted and invented current events are using ancient magic to control the mind and steer the heart via emotional, trauma based, cyclic injections of fear and over the top mega-lies.

For America the nation, a bitter end has been planned and it's in progress and quickly becoming visible. When people cannot think for themselves and have no options but to accept the invented reality spun from fear and the spurious authority of psychopaths in costume, there is no opportunity to live as a means to your own ends. Living in this "Truman Show" is the life of a prop, a pawn in someone else's game - a servant at best, a slave, powerless and with increasing despair.

9-11 was a trial run, just like media hyped mass shootings, such as the Faked Sandy Hook Shooting and the B-Movie Faked Bombing in Boston and many, many others. In some cases people die, in others the entire event is faked - but most people never catch on. They are forced to live in fear and suffer and offer up their wealth and Liberties as an offering to the gods of State created Terrorism in hopes that maybe this will be last time.


   
http://kentroversypapers.blogspot.com/2006/03/how-terrorism-definition-changed-over.html


