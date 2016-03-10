By Jack Mullen,
outside the building was scraped or damaged, and nothing **at all** remained of the gigantic twin engine 127,000 lb. airliner; no engines, wings, passengers, luggage, miles of cable, debris, nothing!
According to the
crew who showed up within minutes of the alleged crash, "There is no evidence of a plane hitting anywhere near the Pentagon."
Again, the Pentagon turns to butter and a 757 folds itself into the shape of a torpedo and vanishes into circular hole that Donald Rumsfeld accidentally referred to as the result of a missile
hitting the Pentagon. Perhaps it was a Stargate and the 757 loaded with crew and passengers entered a worm hole - destined for a planet in Alpha Prime.
In Shanksville, Pennsylvania, the site of the newly created, 9-11 Memorial (reinforcing the trauma of 9-11), the ground opened up and swallows yet another airplane - It turns out flight 93 had also located a "butter-gate" and disappeared without a trace into the ground - nothing remained.
On that Very Strange Day, steel melted at temperatures far below the natural melting point - reaffirming, the Laws of Physics and Nature were temporarily out service
The World Trade Centers -- constructed with 650,000 tons of concrete and steel (top to very bottom); each floor rising skyward capable of sustaining the weight of all the other floors above and more as a safety factor of at least double was the standard engineering practice of the day - mysteriously collapse into its own footprint, reportedly the result of a pancake collapse resulting from collapsing caused by a weakness created by a kerosene fire and the steel support system melted, leaving the entire structure to fall at damn near free fall speeds.
It was a very strange day, because in order for a building, any building, to fall at close to free fall speeds, there must be almost nothing in the way of the fall, just air. In the case of the World Trade Centers, that would mean miles of steel reinforcing beams forming structural squares the length of the building would have to be removed. It would mean the concrete could not pile up on itself, slowing the fall and creating a compaction of very low compressible materials, which might also slow the fall, while creating a standing lump of steel and concrete. Surely this is only possible on certain days when nature is called away.
On that Strange Day ... we are told kerosene melted the supporting steel beams and the building collapsed. But on a normal day, in a normal reality, kerosene burns at 800 F, and if has a lot of oxygen and the right air flow to move the burnt hydrocarbons away from the conflagration, it might reach temps of 1500 F under optimum conditions of oxygen; far below the 2600+ degrees F required to melt untreated steel - but wait, the WTC steel was treated with flame retardants and should have been resistant even at higher temps - not that day.
The "other" World Trade Center, building 7 fell at exactly free fall speed and strangely enough was never hit by an airliner or any other contrivance. It just fell to ground in a controlled demolition which was announced in advance on the BBC -
. Prepping the building for a controlled demolition would have taken many days or weeks to be setup so it could be properly gutted by internal explosions before the then helpless outer shell could fall unimpeded. The non-critical thinking public was told Building 7 suffered collateral fire damage and kerosene fuel tank explosions which weakened the building enough to do its own controlled demolition - perhaps the greatest example of the suspension of the Laws of Nature of the entire day.
On this very strange day, the hijackers of the airliners who disappeared into the "butter-gate" were never listed as passengers on the plane's passenger list -- meaning they just walked on board. For the rest of us, we have to show our tickets and the tickets are confirmed by a passenger list. Even higher strangeness followed as some of the hijackers, after having flown these planes and themselves into buildings and the ground, turned up
living in Saudi Arabia, Morocco and elsewhere.
And it stays strange all day, as we learn two of the airliners supposedly destroyed in 9-11 were shown by air traffic control data to be in the air
. It's easy to see that either the laws of Nature, especially the laws of Physics, were either repealed on this day OR the stories presented as explanations for the events of 9-11 are totally fabricated, egregious, hateful lies causing trauma and the loss of critical thinking skills for most American people. I'm going with the latter.
The events as told by the news media, and the official reports of 9-11 commission, include impossible and mocking explanations of how the World Trade Centers were destroyed and how the Pentagon was damaged and the story of the crash at Shanksville is just hatefully insulting.
Itis not enough though, our reality is fabricated and most everything Americans believe is not true.
We ll know our disinformation program is a success when everything the American public believes is false. .." CIA Director William Casey candidly remarked in early February 1981
It's also necessary for the fabricators to mock and insult Americans while they do the injury and harm. The official account of the events of 9-11 is a farce, a silly fairy tale, except no one lived happily ever after.
The events of 9-11 required the pretension of airliners being used as missiles -- slamming into buildings (buildings designed to withstand such an event) and ensuing fires causing the Titans of steel and concrete to melt to the ground. The sad mockery of the 9-11 events is: no airplanes were involved directly with the attacks and these secondary stories of passengers meeting their deaths, phone calls from the planes, silly slogans like "lets roll" are all mockingly false.
What really happened to the possible passengers on two of the flights (the other two were never actually scheduled to fly on that strange day) we are not yet aware -- but we know for sure, no passenger airliners ever crashed into buildings and they are likely still flying to this day.
It's possible, and necessary, for people to think for themselves. The fabricators of our pop culture and scripted and invented current events are using ancient magic to control the mind and steer the heart via emotional, trauma based, cyclic injections of fear and over the top mega-lies.
For America the nation, a bitter end has been planned and it's in progress and quickly becoming visible. When people cannot think for themselves and have no options but to accept the invented reality spun from fear and the spurious authority of psychopaths in costume, there is no opportunity to live as a means to your own ends. Living in this "Truman Show" is the life of a prop, a pawn in someone else's game - a servant at best, a slave, powerless and with increasing despair.
9-11 was a trial run, just like media hyped mass shootings, such as the Faked Sandy Hook Shooting and the B-Movie Faked Bombing in Boston and many, many others. In some cases people die, in others the entire event is faked - but most people never catch on. They are forced to live in fear and suffer and offer up their wealth and Liberties as an offering to the gods of State created Terrorism in hopes that maybe this will be last time.
