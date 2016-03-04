On this week’s all-star episode, the polarizing topic of Apple versus the FBI is front and center once again, as our guests all give you their opinions about Apple’s fight to prevent being forced to create a special version of iOS that would defeat security controls on a terrorist suspect’s iPhone 5c work phone. The matter was made more confusing by the ruling from a Federal Magistrate Judge that Apple did not have to break the encryption of an iPhone that was evidence in a criminal case. As the week progressed, other tech companies had filed amicus briefs in the case favoring Apple’s position, while some others filed in favor of the government. You’ll also hear about the possibility that Apple plans to introduce a new 4-inch iPhone in a late March media event.



Our guests include Bill Carey, VP of Marketing for Roboform, a company that makes password management software, cutting-edge commentator Daniel Eran Dilger, of Roughly Drafted Magazine and AppleInsider, and columnist Rob Pegoraro, who writes for USA Today, Yahoo Tech and Wirecutter.