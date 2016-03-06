Our listeners are just amazing, so we’re proud to present yet another Listener Roundtable, this time featuring such popular forum regulars as Stonehart, Sue and Ufology. The discussion ranges from the state of UFO and paranormal research, and why women are less apt to listen and participate in paranormal forums or attend conventions. You’ll hear about personal case histories, views about such controversial issues as UFO abductions, not to mention musical tastes, and even whether some psychics have genuine paranormal powers. Our guest panel also answers your questions.