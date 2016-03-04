Funny that Dr Ben mentions this. I have a pretty obvious C1 vertebra issue that creates a lot of neuropathy, pain and tension not only downward throughout my body, but apparently in my face as well. Not being covered for chiropractic care, I have figured out through trial and error how to temporarily "adjust" my neck and back to provide profound relief (when I get it right) .

But I have also figured out that I can relieve a lot of tension by very gently pushing on my facial bones -- especially pushing up on my cheekbones or outward from my eye sockets. (Remember, what works for me may not necessarily work for you)

I got the idea from reading about craniofacial therapists who work on the skull to relieve pressure on the brain.

Of course, if you can afford it, see a craniofacial therapist and/or upper cervical chiropractor -- they specialize in this stuff. Structural balance is as important to health as nutrition, and most of us probably need help in this area due to the daily stress, strains, and insults we put on our bodies.