On Sunday February 28, 2016 I had an opportunity to speak with author Salim Haddad about his new book entitled, “The Modern State of Israel and Biblical Prophecy”.
During the interview we first discussed his perspective on today’s media portrayal of Syria in the west compared to what he personally knows through relationships and being from that region.
His views are quite interesting to say the least since they are contrary to what we see in the U.S. media.
Salim was born in Palestine of Lebanese parents. He studied Medicine and Surgery in the universities of Cambridge and London and specialize in Neurosurgery in London. He is now retired and lives in Wales, United Kingdom.
Some of the questions we covered during the interview about his book are:
Why did God choose Abraham and his seed and give them a land?
Did the children of Israel possess the whole of the promised land?
Does the Bible teach that Jews were to repossess the land of Israel at any time after the first coming of Christ?
Does the Bible teach that there will be a unique role for the Jews during the last seven years before the millennium?
Does Christ have to reign as king in Jerusalem for a thousand years?
To hear the full interview: http://flowofwisdom.com/2016/02/29/the-modern-state-of-israel-and-biblical-prophecy/