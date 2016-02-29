By Bradlee Dean, Sons Of Liberty
"For what is your life? It is even a vapor that appears for a little time and then vanishes away." James 4:14
Has anybody noticed how many famous people passed into eternity this last year? Leonard Nimoy, Yogi Berra, Wes Craven, Frank Gifford, Roddy Piper, Jerry Weintraub, Dean Jones, Geoffery Lewis, Fred Thompson, Robert Loggia all perished, and many unexpectedly.
Disease, accident, murder, suicide, drug over dose or death by natural causes, the fact of the matter is that 10 out of 10 people will die, for "none can keep alive his own soul." This is certain (Psalm 22:29).
Knowing that over 140,000 people die every day on planet earth it amazes me as to how people will tempt their own fates by being so frivolous with eternity (Psalm 14:1).
How many of these probably did not expect that it would be there last day on earth? Unaware and unannounced to them that were to expire, the appointment was set, and the time was sealed to meet their Maker.
One thing that we all know is that all roads lead to the Judgment Seat of Christ
where "every knee shall bow" and "every tongue shall confess to God" (Isaiah 45:23). So then, every one of us will give account of himself to God" (Romans 14:11-12).
Furthermore. Revelation 20:11-15 tells us:
And I saw a great white throne, and him that sat on it, from whose face the earth and the heaven fled away; and there was found no place for them.
And I saw the dead, small and great, stand before God; and the books were opened: and another book was opened, which is the book of life: and the dead were judged out of those things which were written in the books, according to their works.
And the sea gave up the dead which were in it; and death and hell delivered up the dead which were in them: and they were judged every man according to their works.
And death and hell were cast into the lake of fire. This is the second death.
And whosoever was not found written in the book of life was cast into the lake of fire.
*On January 8, 2015 Legendary Gospel singer Andrae Crouch passed away.
*Bass player for Free, Andy Fraser, passed away March 16, 2015.
*Twisted Sister's drummer A.J. Pero died at the age of 55 on March 20, 2015.
*On March 30, 2015, Jeremy Brown, guitarist for Scott Weiland's Stone Temple Pilots, died of unknown causes.
*Blues legend B.B. King died at the age of 89 on May 14, 2015.
*On June 22, 2015, Hollywood composer James Horner Braveheart, Titanic, Field of Dreams etc...died tragically.
*Bassist Chris Squire from the band Yes died at the age of 67 on June 28, 2015.
*On August 7, 2015, Rapper Sean Price died at 43 years old.
*September 13, 2015 Gary Richrath, lead guitarist from REO Speedwagon, passed away at 65 years old.
*On November 11, 2015, Motorhead drummer Phil Taylor died.
*On December 3, 2015, Former Stone Temple Pilots singer Scott Weiland is found dead on his tour bus.
*On December 28, 2015, Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead died at the age of 70.
*January 10, 2016 David Bowie died at 69.
The list goes on and on and on.
Remember friends, it is a true witness that deliverers souls, for it is not love to withhold the truth (Proverbs 14:25; Leviticus 19:17; 1 John 3:5). "It is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment" (Hebrews 9:27).
Don't let it be said that you did not know, for now you do (Luke 3:7-8; 11:42)
The good news is that God has promised forgiveness to your repentance, but He has not promised tomorrow to your procrastination. -Saint Augustine of Hippo
For he saith, I have heard thee in a time accepted, and in the day of salvation have I succoured thee: behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation. -2 Corinthians 6:2
