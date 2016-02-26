We take a common sense look at the brouhaha involving Apple and the FBI. The authorities have obtained a court order directing Apple to, in essence, build a special version of iOS that would defeat the security protections of an iPhone 5c to access its encrypted data. This handset was used by one of the shooters in the December 2015 San Bernardino, CA attack. Apple’s response is that it would create a dangerous precedent that could compromise the security of hundreds of millions of Apple customers, and would also allow other government agencies, and even foreign governments, to make similar requests. Apple is also calling for a government commission to consider the matter and make recommendations.



Our guests include publisher/editor Adam Engst, of TidBITS and Take Control Books, and security guru Dr. Timothy C. Summers, President of Summers & Company, a cyber strategy and organizational design consulting firm. In addition, Dr. Summers will provide a brief look at the security situation on iOS, Android and Windows 10.