Saturday was the funeral of Justice Antonin Scalia who died a week ago last Saturday. His death has raised a host of questions and yet there was no autopsy to determine the cause of death, as a result many questions will go unanswered. We are told there was no foul play and that he passed peacefully in his sleep of a heart attack. His bed covers were all neat and smooth as if there was no final struggle. To me it would seem that is unlikely in a death by heart attack but now that cannot be delved into as the autopsy was refused.
We know a good detective wouldn't just accept things at face value but seek to uncover every aspect of the case. If they suspected foul play they would begin to find out who might have a motive for bringing an end to life. Who were his enemies? Who stood to gain from his death? And so on. Now it is clear that Antonin Scalia had acquired many enemies in the course of his career. As an originalist, seeking to interpret the Constitution as it was originally understood by the Framers, his decisions stood against the leftist socialists who intend to radically transform America into their vision of utopia. You can hear them exalting with the news of his passing. They know that the Supreme Court docket contains some of the most consequential cases in decades - affirmative action, abortion, birth control, immigration, a shift in congressional power - all of these issues are before the justices this term. In fact just five days before his death I understand Scalia's last act as a Supreme Court justice supplied the fifth vote halting Obama's most ambitious effort yet to fight so called "climate change." Could that vote have supplied a motive? I don't know. What is clear is that Scalia had many enemies who would benefit from his death.
You will find that when you chose to follow Jesus Christ as your Lord and Master, the things He calls upon you to do and the message He has given you to bear will also earn you many enemies. There are multitudes who proclaim alongside the Scribes and Pharisees regarding Jesus, "We will not have this man rule over us." They are hostile to the message that Jesus Christ is King of Kings and Lord of Lords, that He alone has been given all authority in heaven and on earth, that His Law is true law and any man made statute is only valid if it complies completely with His Law. There are people in our day who hate that message and anyone who bears that message in this world.
