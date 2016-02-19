We are joined by commentator John Martellaro, Senior Editor, Analysis & Reviews for The Mac Observer. His bill of fare includes Apple’s dispute with the FBI over whether they should be forced to develop a special iOS update that’ll allow the authorities to break into an encrypted iPhone 5c that belonged to a terrorist. John will also talk about “hard disks spinning right into the graveyard,” the severe limitations of Apple’s Time Machine backup app, what happens when your autonomous (self-driving) car crashes, whether the next Apple Watch will be thinner, and what to do when your Apple Watch informs you NOT to eat a candy bar or other junk food.



You’ll also hear from commentator and podcaster Kirk McElhearn, also known as Macworld’s “iTunes Guy,” who also talks about the implications of the court order demanding that Apple break into an encrypted iPhone. Kirk also attempts to answer the question of how software on an encrypted iPhone can be updated without someone entering the correct passcode. He’ll also discuss rumors that Apple is working on an explicit TV series featuring their own Dr. Dre, whether Apple’s software quality has declined, and whether we should discontinue daylight savings time and, perhaps, all time zones.