« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Your interview on the Ground Zero radio program  (Read 2277 times)

waynetx

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • Karma: +0/-1
Your interview on the Ground Zero radio program
« on: February 18, 2016, 10:22:52 AM »
I caught part of your interview with Clyde Lewis on his Ground Zero radio show. All this fear over RFID chips, a cashless society and other so called signs of the mark of the beast is not based in truth. Technology is nothing more than a tool to be used by the powers that be, to control the masses. It is not the mark of the beast and Satan is not so stupid as to use a physical mark.
Exodus 31:13 commands us to guard the Sabbath of our Father above all. It is a "SIGN" between HIM and us. Revelation 7:3 shows the 144,000 sealed and protected with this "SIGN".
Satan has his counterfeit sign too. Anyone calculating the Sabbath using the Roman calendar or lunar calendar already has the mark of the beast on them. The Roman calendar didn't exist before 46 BC. Thinking the Roman day of Saturn is the perpetual seventh day from the creation week is ridiculous. The Christian Sabbath on the Roman day of Sunday originates from an edict issued by emperor Constantine, another Roman pagan. As for a lunar Sabbath, nowhere in scripture are we given instructions to formulate a lunar calendar. Judaism adopted the lunar calendar of Babylon (another pagan society) after the exile and destruction of the first temple.

One man was given wisdom and authority to reveal the calendar of our Father. His name is Enoch, the seventh from Adam. This is confirmed in the book of Jubilees 4:16-18. Chapters 72-82 of the book of Enoch are the only detailed scriptural instructions to formulate a calendar of any kind. It is only by this means of marking time that the true Sabbath of our Father can be identified.
  https://www.facebook.com/groups/179513092255225/?ref=bookmarks


XIXIO

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 23
  • Karma: +1/-14
Re: Your interview on the Ground Zero radio program
« Reply #1 on: April 27, 2016, 11:04:46 PM »
 O:-)
THE NAME OR NUMBER" OF THE BEAST 666 -- ITS NOT FOR OUR TIMES.

 This prophecy must be Correctly locate in its timeline. This is  vital for an error free interpretation .

1. The Roman Empire healed fell in the year 1555 AD, although it continue its name until 1806. it did not fall in 476 but in the year 1555.

2. Therefore, the prophecies about what would be the second beast would do in presence of the  first, are not for the present or future time.

a) The prophecy about "... mark or the name or number" of the beast was fulfilled during the Middle Ages. It was accomplished during the existence of the Roman Empire healed. This Empire does not remain to the present, and therefore the prophecy is not for the present. There are not any convincing evidence to identify the European Union as a manifestation, or reincarnation, of the ancient Roman Empire.

b) Nor is it for the future this prophecy about the "mark  name or number" of the beast. The Roman Empire never would  rise again. It was healed once from his mortal wound. Then, after twelve centuries of life, it expired, no more prophecies more healing for her.
 Fallen the first six kings-heads-mountains-kingdoms, appears in the time set by God, "another" king kingdom, which is the seventh, "and when he comes, he must continue a short time" ( Revelation 17: 10 ). Then comes the eighth king kingdom. The sixth king kingdom was the Roman Empire, including its state of "healed head." That Roman Empire fell. It is not reincarnated in the seventh king kingdom, nor in the eighth. He does not get up again after his last breath in 1806
d. C. Since the second beast acts "in the presence" of the first, we must seek the fulfillment of the prophecy about the "mark" previous the year 1806.

Besides, The Marc Of The Beast Is Figurative Not Literal

                    THE SABBATH WAS ABOLISHED IN THE NEW TESTAMENT
The old had to be removed out of the way to establish the New (Hebrews 8:13). Scripture does not contradict itself, and in 2 Corinthians 3: 5-17 appears the Decalogue ABOLISHED, enhancing the spiritual characteristics of the Ministry of the Spirit (New Covenant of Christ). They are not  ten in Two, but are TWO NEW ones.

To the ones the save SABBATH This is hard to  believe because they have already in their  minds  preconceived ideas and do not apply the 'Golden Rule' of hermeneutics, namely, LEAVING THE BIBLE BE ITS OWN INTERPRETER
« Last Edit: April 27, 2016, 11:23:47 PM by XIXIO »

sonofagun

  • Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 89
  • Karma: +12/-20
Re: Your interview on the Ground Zero radio program
« Reply #2 on: March 30, 2017, 09:05:57 AM »
 "THE SABBATH WAS ABOLISHED IN THE NEW TESTAMENT"

And the Ten Commandments are no longer to be obeyed?   

XIXIO

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 23
  • Karma: +1/-14
Re: Your interview on the Ground Zero radio program
« Reply #3 on: March 30, 2017, 09:05:44 PM »
The Ten and the rest of the Commandments from the Old Testament they are all resumed in these two:



30 Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength.’[a] 31 The second is this: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ There is no commandment greater than these. ** Mark 12:30-31

But you better study this and know it inside out, because there are a whole bunch of religions, even evangelicals, Pentecostals, Adventist etc. that are going to tell you otherwise.
 ---
As also in all of his letters, speaking in them of these things. In those, there are some things that are hard to understand, which the ignorant and unsettled twist, as they also do to the other Scriptures, to their own destruction ***2 Peter 3:16

This site will help. http://lavistachurchofchrist.org/LVanswers/2004/2004-11-23.htm

sonofagun

  • Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 89
  • Karma: +12/-20
Re: Your interview on the Ground Zero radio program
« Reply #4 on: March 31, 2017, 11:11:14 AM »
OK and so exactly what are the particulars of HOW we love God and our neighbor?    Is it only an emotional thing?   
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Quantcast