THE NAME OR NUMBER" OF THE BEAST 666

ITS NOT FOR OUR TIMES

Besides, The Marc Of The Beast Is Figurative Not Literal

--This prophecy must be Correctly locate in its timeline. This is vital for an error free interpretation .1. The Roman Empire healed fell in the year 1555 AD, although it continue its name until 1806. it did not fall in 476 but in the year 1555.2. Therefore, the prophecies about what would be the second beast would do in presence of the first, are not for the present or future time.a) The prophecy about "... mark or the name or number" of the beast was fulfilled during the Middle Ages. It was accomplished during the existence of the Roman Empire healed. This Empire does not remain to the present, and therefore the prophecy is not for the present. There are not any convincing evidence to identify the European Union as a manifestation, or reincarnation, of the ancient Roman Empire.b) Nor is it for the future this prophecy about the "mark name or number" of the beast. The Roman Empire never would rise again. It was healed once from his mortal wound. Then, after twelve centuries of life, it expired, no more prophecies more healing for her.Fallen the first six kings-heads-mountains-kingdoms, appears in the time set by God, "another" king kingdom, which is the seventh, "and when he comes, he must continue a short time" ( Revelation 17: 10 ). Then comes the eighth king kingdom. The sixth king kingdom was the Roman Empire, including its state of "healed head." That Roman Empire fell. It is not reincarnated in the seventh king kingdom, nor in the eighth. He does not get up again after his last breath in 1806d. C. Since the second beast acts "in the presence" of the first, we must seek the fulfillment of the prophecy about the "mark" previous the year 1806.THE SABBATH WAS ABOLISHED IN THE NEW TESTAMENTThe old had to be removed out of the way to establish the New (Hebrews 8:13). Scripture does not contradict itself, and in 2 Corinthians 3: 5-17 appears the Decalogue ABOLISHED, enhancing the spiritual characteristics of the Ministry of the Spirit (New Covenant of Christ). They are not ten in Two, but are TWO NEW ones.To the ones the save SABBATH This is hard to believe because they have already in their minds preconceived ideas and do not apply the 'Golden Rule' of hermeneutics, namely, LEAVING THE BIBLE BE ITS OWN INTERPRETER