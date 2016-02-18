Originally aired live on Feb 14, 2016 Hour One. Author Julie Busby shares her compelling story of being admitted into a psych ward conspired by her husband. She shares a chilling story of demonic attacks and spiritual warfare.
Listen to Flow of Wisdom Radio Live Sundays 3 - 5:00 PM EST on a radio station near you! Also, streaming live on GCNLive.com Call in 877-300-7645. http://flowofwisdom.com
Flow Of Wisdom with Sean Anthony is a syndicated, ground-breaking radio talk show with inspiration, insightful interviews, controversial guests, and a platform for alternative news on the GCN Radio Networks. http://gcnlive.com/JW1D/index.php/sho
