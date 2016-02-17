« previous next »
Author Topic: A word on MS. Hudes  (Read 3752 times)

JB from Missouri

A word on MS. Hudes
« on: February 17, 2016, 01:47:21 PM »
Had a friend ask for clarity. Here is the best response I know of;
"First and foremost, she is a lawyer(liar). 'Nuff said?
The interview was very revealing about both ladies. One seeking Truth, the other avoiding the issue. Have you seen the exchange between Karen and Anna von Reitz?
http://annavonreitz.com/karenhudes2.pdf
Hope it helps clarify."
As always; Peace, Love and Truth the only trio that matter, JB


We are building communities of informed leaders in an attempt to regain our position as one of the Lights of the world.

jaray242

Re: A word on MS. Hudes
« Reply #1 on: February 17, 2016, 05:42:24 PM »
It certainly seemed that way...

BraveNewWhirled

Re: A word on MS. Hudes
« Reply #2 on: February 17, 2016, 07:40:33 PM »
JB, I always get a chuckle hearing Joyce say "lawyer". She doesn't do it on purpose but it is very appropriate.

Alex DeLarge Jones

Re: A word on MS. Hudes
« Reply #3 on: February 18, 2016, 12:37:58 PM »
Joyce, does not understand this global financial world, which includes the zionist bankers, the city of london, vatican, dc (aka the rings of power)... Karen Hudes is not saying anything that most people in this loop understands. I believe that Benjamin Fulford is one who speaks in clear understandable language for laymans or people unfamiliar with the global financial world.

Is there going to be a jubilee? I personally do not see it possibly happening. I don't see how it will happen. I hope that I am wrong and Benjamin Fulford and Karen Hudes are right.

For those who missed it Mike Harris had Fulford on.

myname

Re: A word on MS. Hudes
« Reply #4 on: February 20, 2016, 01:51:15 AM »
Listen to the show, again.
JR sounds as if she is requesting a blueprint from KH, a layout of structure and an accounting of actions.
KH, on the other hand, is trying to get a message out, not worried about the structure and methods that are.
Two, trying to talk about the same recipe - one talking about cooking, the other talking about eating.

Callie

Re: A word on MS. Hudes
« Reply #5 on: February 22, 2016, 09:07:21 AM »
Did anyone notice the strange thing Karen Hudes said at the very start of this cringe-worthy interview? She said something about "really good cartographers who mapped the Antarctic". What ? This seemed so off topic. In light of the Flat Earth movement... the way she slipped that in was glaring. That was a hard interview to listen to. Peace

jdsco

Hudes sounds like a shill
« Reply #6 on: March 01, 2016, 08:20:35 AM »
Joyce Riley handled Hudes with class (2/16/2016). While KH seems incredibly intelligent, she made my red flag of discernment go up.  SOMETHING is NOT right. As someone else described the exchange -- it made me cringe.
 
She wanted to dominate / control the dialogue.
She is getting a pension from the World Bank, serving of Board of Directors,
while supposedly being against it??
She was condescending and initiated the negative attitude.
She incorrectly assessed the exchange as "unfriendly" and "adverse"
She could not [on air] substantiate / provide sources.
She referred us to Twitter links in feeds (as her sources).
She promised to reply to all emails sent to her, but not answer your questions.
She refused to talk with anyone.
She seemed evasive and spoke around about.
She is not afraid of being assassinated because of "being part of a group"
-really?
She sounds like a matriarchal authoritarian with the agenda of getting her
message out (w/o "interruption").
She didn't approve of being challenged / questioned.
**Bottom line: Her objective??  Personally I was left with the feeling she was a
government shill who does radio shows to get "us" to make ourselves "known" to
"them" -- as though she does radio shows as a means of sweeping up unsuspecting
"anti-government" types.  I hope I'm wrong, but my insight and discernment is
telling me something is not right. 
 

a_frickin_american

Re: A word on MS. Hudes
« Reply #7 on: March 10, 2016, 11:33:13 AM »
I had Hudes pegged as a phony about two minutes into the first interview I ever saw of her, on RT.

a_frickin_american

Re: A word on MS. Hudes
« Reply #8 on: March 10, 2016, 11:42:01 AM »
Good source of debunking for Benjamin Fullof****, David Shillcock, Karen Who-dis, and all the other NESARA-style white knights and saviors...

http://thecritical-post.com/blog/2013/08/the-finale-conclusion-of-a-mental-cyber-virus-cult-drake-bailey-global-voice-2012-facebook-the-universal-voice-group-tcpchicago/
a_frickin_american

Re: A word on MS. Hudes
« Reply #9 on: March 10, 2016, 11:49:53 AM »
Twenty years ago now, I was given several issues of a newspaper purportedly channeled a "space fleet commander" named "Hatonn," who claimed to be the actual Jesus, and who was watching over the Earth with his fleets, covertly directing events on earth, etc., and was supposedly also directing a resistsnce movement or some such. One of the schemes discussed involved hidden gold, and secret trust accounts being shepherded by a character known as "Grandma"  -- basically,it was the prototype of what eventually became the hoax of NESARA.
