Joyce Riley handled Hudes with class (2/16/2016). While KH seems incredibly intelligent, she made my red flag of discernment go up. SOMETHING is NOT right. As someone else described the exchange -- it made me cringe.



She wanted to dominate / control the dialogue.

She is getting a pension from the World Bank, serving of Board of Directors,

while supposedly being against it??

She was condescending and initiated the negative attitude.

She incorrectly assessed the exchange as "unfriendly" and "adverse"

She could not [on air] substantiate / provide sources.

She referred us to Twitter links in feeds (as her sources).

She promised to reply to all emails sent to her, but not answer your questions.

She refused to talk with anyone.

She seemed evasive and spoke around about.

She is not afraid of being assassinated because of "being part of a group"

-really?

She sounds like a matriarchal authoritarian with the agenda of getting her

message out (w/o "interruption").

She didn't approve of being challenged / questioned.

**Bottom line: Her objective?? Personally I was left with the feeling she was a

government shill who does radio shows to get "us" to make ourselves "known" to

"them" -- as though she does radio shows as a means of sweeping up unsuspecting

"anti-government" types. I hope I'm wrong, but my insight and discernment is

telling me something is not right.



