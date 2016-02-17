Twenty years ago now, I was given several issues of a newspaper purportedly channeled a "space fleet commander" named "Hatonn," who claimed to be the actual Jesus, and who was watching over the Earth with his fleets, covertly directing events on earth, etc., and was supposedly also directing a resistsnce movement or some such. One of the schemes discussed involved hidden gold, and secret trust accounts being shepherded by a character known as "Grandma" -- basically,it was the prototype of what eventually became the hoax of NESARA.