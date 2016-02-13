We present freelance writer and podcaster Peter Cohen. He covers the “Error 53” controversy, involving iPhone 6-family handsets that have had Touch ID sensors repaired or replaced by unauthorized service shops. When you try to update the smartphones, they stop working and display that obtuse error. Although Apple maintains the move was done for the customer’s protection, it has already sparked threats of class-action lawsuits. Peter will also talk about the fourth-generation Apple TV and whether some might have expected too much from it. And what about Apple’s so-far moribund attempts to start a TV subscription service?



You’ll also hear from prolific author and commentator Bob “Dr. Mac” LeVitus. After he and Gene have a brief chat about Texas culture and cuisine, the discussion moves to the “Error 53” controversy and Bob’s take on it. He also talks about cable cord-cutting, admitting that he would actually like to shut off his cable TV service if he could replace the programming in other ways. Bob also details the course he’s taking in online marketing, and his plans to write a book on how to stop procrastinating when you’re trying to get work done with your Mac. He’ll also introduce his new recording and petition to persuade Apple to overhaul iTunes, entitled “iTunes Must Die!”