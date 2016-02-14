A very special episode featuring best-selling fact and fiction author Whitley Strieber. During this session, Whitley will discuss his new book, “The Super Natural,” co-authored with J. Newton Rayzor Professor of Religion at Rice University, Jeffery Kripal. According to the promotional notes, “[This] book looks at all kinds of ‘impossible’ things, from extra-dimensional beings to bilocation to bumps in the night. They contend that these phenomena are not impossible at all: rather, they are part of our natural world. ‘The Super Natural’ considers that the natural world is actually a ‘user natural world’ — and all we have to do to see this is to change the lenses through which we are looking at it and the languages through which we are presently limiting it.”