Unfortunately , Ms Riley was in the hospital , but came back to do her show Thursday and Friday. She revealed what happened on the February 12 , 2016 show. You can check it out in the GCN archives. I pray big J can fight off the big C.
Lots of links and information can be found at http://www.thepowerhour.com
. I subscribed to the free email newsletter, and find all the links in there most convenient. Another important link is for the American Gulf War Vets Associationhttp://www.gulfwarvets.com
. Ms. Riley has been helping vets with the VA and their health problems for a long time.
The Power Mall is chock full of recommended health products , books ,DVDs and more ! Help keep The Power Hour on the air with your purchases and donations ! Last week , Ms. Riley revealed it costs about 8 THOUSAND a month to put The Power Hour on shortwave radio , and they may have to stop broadcast ing over it.
I used to listen to many programs on shortwave before I got a computer. All over the world , the folks may not be as blessed.
Thanks for asking , and thanks for your support. Sorry for my slow response.