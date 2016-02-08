« previous next »
Author Topic: Please Pray for Joyce Riley  (Read 2767 times)

Valerie

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 11
  • Karma: +1/-0
  • RIP robert lavoy finicimhttps:/, sovereign citizen
Please Pray for Joyce Riley
« on: February 08, 2016, 08:47:34 AM »
She has been having[/http://thejacksonpress.org/?p=45501b] serious health problems lately. pLEASE KEEP HER IN YOUR HEART, thoughhttp://thejacksonpress.org/?p=45501t and prayers


StrawBerryTart

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 20
  • Karma: +9/-6
Re: Please Pray for Joyce Riley
« Reply #1 on: February 08, 2016, 09:11:41 AM »
For sure>>>>>>>>>>>> ;)

sonofagun

  • Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 80
  • Karma: +12/-19
Re: Please Pray for Joyce Riley
« Reply #2 on: February 10, 2016, 09:18:19 AM »
ABSOLUTELY!!   Joyce, we all love you!!!

Is that some kind of link to a news article?   Went to PH website for info and couldn't find anything  :( - how about where to send a card or flowers or ??
Valerie

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 11
  • Karma: +1/-0
  • RIP robert lavoy finicimhttps:/, sovereign citizen
Re: Please Pray for Joyce Riley - cards and flowers
« Reply #3 on: February 11, 2016, 06:05:48 AM »
I can't speak for Ms Riley or the Power Hour folks, but flowers might overwhelm the staff maybe cards sent to The Power Hour ,P.O. Box 85 , Versailles , MO 65085. As always , donations by check or money order to the Power Hour are welcomed at the same address. The Power Mall is open 9 - 5 eastern M - F to accept donations by phone for the Power Hour. 573 - 378 - 6049. Most needed are the thoughts and prayers of her listeners.  :) Valerie If I am wrong about this , I am sorry.

a_frickin_american

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 33
  • Karma: +8/-2
Re: Please Pray for Joyce Riley
« Reply #4 on: February 11, 2016, 07:58:55 PM »
What is going on? Is she in the hospital?

Valerie

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 11
  • Karma: +1/-0
  • RIP robert lavoy finicimhttps:/, sovereign citizen
Re: Please Pray for Joyce Riley
« Reply #5 on: February 15, 2016, 07:15:44 AM »
Unfortunately , Ms Riley was in the hospital , but came back to do her show Thursday and Friday. She revealed what happened on the February 12 , 2016 show. You can check it out in the GCN archives. I pray big J can fight off the big C.

Lots of links and information can be found at http://www.thepowerhour.com . I subscribed to the free email newsletter, and find all the links in there most convenient. Another important link is for the American Gulf War Vets Association
http://www.gulfwarvets.com . Ms. Riley has been helping vets with the VA and their health problems for a long time.

The Power Mall is chock full of recommended health products , books ,DVDs and more ! Help keep The Power Hour on the air with your purchases and donations ! Last week , Ms. Riley revealed it costs about 8 THOUSAND a month to put The Power Hour on shortwave radio , and they may have to stop broadcast ing over it.

I used to listen to many programs on shortwave before I got a computer. All over the world , the folks may not be as blessed.

Thanks for asking , and thanks for your support. Sorry for my slow response.

