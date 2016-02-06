By: Erskine, Erskine Overnight
Hour 1
Wayne Allyn Root is an entrepreneur and economist as well as the best-selling author of 7 books. This REAGAN LIBERTARIAN was the 2008 Libertarian Party Vice-Presidential nominee. He is Chairman of the Republican Liberty Caucus Advisory Board and Chairman of the Republican National Campaign Committee. His book Murder of the Middle Class is a MUST read. His latest book THE POWER OF RELENTLESS: 7 secrets to achieving mega-success, financial freedom, and the life of your dreams will give you guidelines so you can achieve mega-succes. Mr. Root is America's legendary Capitalist Evangelist. Tonight the election process as Mr. Root sees it. www.rootforAmerica.com
Hour 2
Megan Barth is the founder and proprietor of WWW.ReaganBaby.com. She is a nationally recognized political commentator and a woman's rights advocate. Tonight "Hillary Gets Berned Ties Sanders In Iowa", and "Nationalism vs Conservatism" as we discuss "Betrayal is the only truth that sticks" according to Arthur Miller. www.ReaganBaby.com
Special Hour 2 & 3
Michael J. Murphy is an award winning Director/Producer, political activist, and President of The Coalition Against Geoengineering. His videos include Why In The World are they Spraying?, and What In the World are the Spraying?. Michael founded 2 inner-city community food banks and has a record of community service. This is a MUST listen 1.5 hour interview that "connects the dots". Learn the goals of the elites to control the world's food supply. The truth behind chem-trails or geo-engineering. www.Truthmediaproductions.us www.witwats.com