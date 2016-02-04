By David Whitney, theamericanview.com
It has happened again. Another murder of an unarmed citizen took place last Tuesday by entities posing as a government, otherwise known as the FBI and the Oregon State Police. What is happening in the collapse of America is that the civil government is not only wasteful beyond imagination; it violates the Constitution which it swears to uphold at every turn. It has become highly incompetent in nearly everything it does. In fact I would argue that it only seems to do two things effectively, murder babies and kill unarmed citizens. So by the standard of Romans 13, it has switched from being a minister of God and has instead become a minister of Satan.
LaVoy Finicum was the spokesman for the citizens who were protesting the unjust imprisonment of the ranchers Dwight and Steven Hammond in Southwest Oregon over false charges made against them in a design evinced over many years to drive these ranchers off their land. Now you might disagree over tactics but not over the issues as the Federal Government holds an illegal claim to own one in every three acres in America. Read the Constitution and you'll see they have no permission from We the People to own that land. If you want to see the issue clearly just do a web search on "Federal Land Grab" along with my name and watch the presentation.
Lavoy was a patriot, a father of 11, with no criminal record at all, yet gunned down in cold blood, unarmed, with his hands in the air, before six witnesses, who are still alive at this point in time. It is a chilling reminder of Ruby Ridge, Idaho and of Waco, Texas where our "government" by some made up excuse murdered and burned alive men, women and children, shooting to death anyone who fled the flames. There is evidence aplenty that they have become a minister of Satan as defined by Romans 13.
The underlying issue of what has taken place in Oregon in the area of the Malheur Wildlife Refuge and the Hammond ranch is essentially an issue of who owns the land. There is a direct link therefore to the law of God. Turn to Exodus 22. You might think the topic of the Financial Ministry to the Poor wouldn't have anything to do with land ownership, but this morning I'd like to show you that it does.
The Financial Ministry to the Poor - Exodus 22:25 "If thou lend money to any of my people that is poor by thee, thou shalt not be to him as an usurer, neither shalt thou lay upon him usury." So God forbid the charging of interest in what may be called Charity loans. In the common application of the Israelites of that day, it would often mean an advance loan for work that had not yet been done would be made. So a farmer contracts with harvesters to bring in his crops. The laborer is in need of funds for basic necessities before the work takes place, so the farmer loans him the money in advance of the harvest, but he is prohibited by God from charging interest with this charitable loan. This prohibition was important enough to deserve repetition.
Charity loans are not to include interest payments - Deuteronomy 23:19-20 "Thou shalt not lend upon usury to thy brother; usury of money, usury of victuals, usury of any thing that is lent upon usury: Unto a stranger thou mayest lend upon usury; but unto thy brother thou shalt not lend upon usury: that the Lord thy God may bless thee in all that thou settest thine hand to in the land whither thou goest to possess it." Notice the blessing God promises to those who obey His Law. A blessing in every thing you set your hand to do. Notice also that these charity loans are to be made only to ...
"My people" and "your brother" indicating that this law applies only to fellow believers of the One True God. You could choose charge interest to those who were not believers. It reminds me of what God inspired the Apostle Paul to write to the Galatians in 6:10 "As we have therefore opportunity, let us do good unto all men, especially unto them who are of the household of faith." God set structures in law to prevent enslavement of the people.
The gleaning laws - Leviticus 19:9-10 "And when ye reap the harvest of your land, thou shalt not wholly reap the corners of thy field, neither shalt thou gather the gleanings of thy harvest. And thou shalt not glean thy vineyard, neither shalt thou gather every grape of thy vineyard; thou shalt leave them for the poor and stranger: I am the Lord your God."
Learn more about your Constitution with Pastor David Whitney and the "Institute on the Constitution" and receive your free gift
.