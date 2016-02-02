By Bradlee Dean, Sons Of Liberty
"It remains to be seen what God will do with a man who gives himself up wholly to Him." -D. L. Moody
America, can you imagine if 78% of those who claim to be Christians actually loved God (John 14:21) enough to obey Him (Titus 1:16; 1 John 2:4), what this country would be like? I can! If only the American people would meet The Lord on His terms (Jeremiah 29:11-13).
John Adams, the second President of the United States, wrote an entry his diary dated February 22, 1756,
"Suppose a nation in some distant region should take the Bible for their only law book, and every member should regulate his conduct by the precepts there exhibited! Every member would be obliged in conscience, to temperance, frugality, and industry; to justice, kindness, and charity towards his fellow men; and to piety, love and reverence toward Almighty God...What a Utopia, what a Paradise would this region be."
With all the lawlessness that is abounding in America, genuine Christians know that grace does still abound over sin (Romans 5:20; 1 John 4:4). The Scriptures tell us, "In all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us" (Romans 8:37). We are also told, "Whatsoever is born of God overcometh the world: and this is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith" (1 John 5:4), and that Jesus Christ is "the author and the finisher of that faith" (Hebrew 12:2). Those who have that faith, the faith of the Son of God, are crucified to the world, and the world to them (Matthew 16:24; Galatians 2:20; 6:14).
Yet, there are some that simply do not hear (1 John 4:5-6).
D. L. Moody the Chicago preacher said,
In Matthew 4:9, the devil offered Christ the world when he said, "All these things will I give thee, if thou wilt fall down and worship me."
Yet, Christ created all things (Colossians 1:16-17).
Scripture tells Christians to ask of God, and He will give the heathen to them for their inheritance, and the uttermost parts of the earth for their possession (Psalm 2:
.
That is the heart of God, and His objective is to "seek and save that which is lost" (Luke 19:10; Ezekiel 33:11).
Feeling within myself the life and the leading of the Spirit of God (Romans 8:14), and that my objective is aligned with The Lord's (Psalm 37:4), if the devil has the world to offer those who bow to him, what might the Lord offer to His children for His glory when asked (Daniel 3)?
He said that we are to open our mouths wide so He can fill them (Psalm 81:10).
He asks, "Who has believed the report of the Lord? And upon whom is the arm of The Lord revealed (Isaiah 53:1)?
The Lord tells us that those whose hearts are perfect towards Him shall do great exploits (2 Chronicles 16:9; Titus 3:5)!
We are to call unto Him and He has promised to show unto us great and mighty things (Jeremiah 33:3).
Jesus told His Church that they would do greater things than He did (John 14:12). Scripture goes even further to tell us that if all the things that were done by Christ were written, that all the books in the world could not contain them (John 21:25)!
Therefore, what God did for others in their day, He promises to do, and more, in ours (Malachi 3:16; Hebrews 13:
. He is faithful to a thousand generations, which includes ours, Christians (Psalms 105:
.
I love to talk of the "cloud of witnesses" (Hebrews 12). Remember the God of these men?
The God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. The God of Moses, Joshua, David, The God of Gideon, The God of Samson and The God of Elijah, Isaiah, Ezekiel, The God of Amos, The God of my Lord Jesus Christ "The Lion of the tribe of Judah, etc....
I also love to talk about the presence and power of God that abode upon our fathers of the faith: Martin Luther, John Knox, John Calvin, John Bunyan, Charles Spurgeon, John Wesley
, George Whitfield
, William and Catherine Booth, etc....
These men and woman were those who responded to the Lord and they found Him! The results are that the world saw the Most High God in action and in demonstration through His Church (1 John 5:12).
It is one thing to talk of these men of God. Yet, it is another thing to know the God of our fathers, to walk with God and to be known of God. These that I mentioned proved Him and found Him to be exactly what Scripture declares of Him!
To do otherwise is to limit The Holy One of Israel.
"Those that teach that the day of miracles is past, teach the most disastrous lie ever told... Such lies are responsible for the prevalent lack of faith in God and have robbed Christianity of the power to demonstrate itself." -John G. Lake
In America, how can anyone deny the divine hand of the Living God
? They cannot! Where our forefathers left off, it is for the American Church to pick up
.
