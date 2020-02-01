So nuclear power Islamic Pakistan has had a woman leader as has Indonesia the largest Muslim nation BUT USA never has?

If Deagle thinks Islam hates women he should watch an American RAP video and decide what american "culture" portrays women as worth.

What would Charles Darwin say about USA "values" like aborting and homosexual parading your way to extinction levels of birth as a means to maintain your population and power while the maternity wards are packed with hijabs?

I guess mohammed prohibiting female infanticide himself and allowing women to divorce and inherit over 1000 years before anyone else did

isnt relevant.

Confusing islam with politics are we? Did you hear? Shinto-buddhists bombed Pearl Harbor.

Reality what a concept.



