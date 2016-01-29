We cover Apple’s financials for their fiscal first quarter, where they reported record sales and revenue, but just barely. For this quarter, they are projecting lower sales. Just what headwinds is Apple facing, and can they resume the pace of torrid sales growth? Were Apple’s 2015 product introductions, especially the Apple Watch and fourth-generation Apple TV, not compelling enough? We’ll also cover a proposal from the FCC to open up the cable set-top box market, so you can pick the devices you want to watch programing instead of being forced to buy or rent theirs. If the proposal is approved, and it will be considered on February 18 of this year, would that open up new markets for Apple, Google, Samsung and other companies?



Our guests include Josh Centers, Managing Editor for TidBITS, and author of “Take Control of Apple TV” and other titles, and Jeff Gamet, Managing Editor for The Mac Observer.