The 2016 IUFOC features such luminaries as Jacques Vallee, Nick Pope, Nick Redfern, Douglas Trumball, and Chris Rutkowski. That’s a lot of firepower for one UFO convention. Discussing the event, the state of UFO research and other hot topics, is Alejandro Rojas, from convention sponsors OpenMinds.tv. He’ll also talk about the situation at MUFON and what he might do in the unlikely event he became director of that organization. Alejandro is also host for Open Minds UFO Radio, and emcee for the International UFO Congress. He is also a blogger for the Huffington Post.