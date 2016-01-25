By Bradlee Dean, Sons Of Liberty
"There are three things in the world that deserve no mercy, hypocrisy, fraud, and tyranny."-Frederick William Robertson
Last week, I highlighted the crimes of those who were sent to represent the American people
. These are the people who were caught doing just the opposite of what they were elected to do. Instead of representing the people and upholding their oaths, they sought to serve themselves in many illegal ways.
From ethics violations to bribery, tax evasion, money laundering, extortion, mail fraud, voter bribing, perjury, gun trafficking, grand theft, battery, false imprisonment, larceny, sexual harassment, child pornography, racketeering, forgery, evidence tampering, and embezzling.... You name it, they did it, and were caught doing it. These crimes are also found to be the fruit of many that are still in government today
(Matthew 7:16). Even worse, everyone can see the transparency of the crimes of those who remain free to do so. Yet, for some reason or other, the American people are ok with being slapped in the face in their lawless process.
These people are engaged in lying
, murder, gun running, illegal executive orders
and even aiding and abetting the enemies of America
, which amounts to nothing less than treason (Article 3, section 3, clause 1 of The United States Constitution).
You need to come to the realization that this government is threatening every aspect of your life, happiness, security and economic wealth.
Now, it is true that Jesus said to turn the other cheek (Matthew 5:39), but you only have two of them, the third time they are all on their own. And America, they are well beyond three.
Again, "There are three things in the world that deserve no mercy: hypocrisy, fraud, and tyranny."
Sadly, America is showing mercy to the guilty by leaving off justice (Jeremiah 9:24). This is a slap in the face to those who sacrificed themselves in the magnification of the law against the crimes of tyrants (Isaiah 42:21, John 3:16, 1 John 3:4, 2 Corinthians 3:17) which in the end, established America's freedom and independence.
Therefore, mercy to a community is to bring judgment upon the heads of the wicked (Law breakers)! To do otherwise is to forsake your own mercy by observing lying vanities by acting as if they are not guilty (Jonah 2:4)
How did our founding fathers establish justice concerning those who would compromise the American cause?
There is a true story told of Major Andre. He had been caught as a spy in our country, and there was indisputable proof that he was guilty. What he had done was intended to the ruin of the American cause; and if such an act went unpunished, it would expose the army to surprise and destruction.
He should, by the law of nations, be put to death. On the other hand, there was his youth, his high attainments, his honorable connections, his brilliant hopes; all pleading that he might live, and that he might be pardoned.
In the heart of George Washington, the prompting of justice and mercy came into collision. Both could not be satisfied, and there seemed to be but one course of pursuit. His sense of justice was shown in the act by which he signed the death warrant. His feelings of compassion when he committed to justice were demonstrated as his eyes poured forth a flood of tears.
You see, Washington so loved his country that he knew if such an act went unpunished, it would only encourage the next person to do it as well, thus endangering the country. Justice had to be satisfied (James 2:13).
How every generous feeling of our nature would have been gratified if mercy could have triumphed, and the youthful and accomplished officer could have been spared.
America, we are not to be overcome with evil, but we are to overcome evil with good (Romans 12:21). This is the fruit of what our founders established.
It is now time for the American people to set this in the correct order. A good example of what I'm talking about is this famous rise of the people to deal with the corruption in their town in Athens, Tennessee in 1946. It's also a demonstration of why the Second Amendment is so important.
That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness....-Declaration of Independence
In Scripture, it tells us that it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment" (Hebrews 9:27). It is time for the American people to arrange this meeting now!
"Guard with jealous attention the public liberty. Suspect everyone who approaches that jewel. Unfortunately, nothing will preserve it but downright force. Whenever you give up that force, you are ruined... -Son of Liberty Patrick Henry Speech to the Virginia Ratifying Convention, June 5, 1778
ONE THING THAT TYRANTS FORGET THAT GOD DOES NOT!
STUDY THE PAST/HISTORY TENDS TO REPEAT ITSELF!