Author Topic: The Paracast — January 24, 2016  (Read 973 times)

Gene Steinberg

The Paracast — January 24, 2016
« on: January 22, 2016, 01:36:10 PM »
In the tradition of our fascinating episodes with Mike Clelland and Walter Bosley, we explore synchronicity even further with Dr. Kirby Surprise, author of “Synchronicity: The Art of Coincidence, Choice and Unlocking Your Mind.” Is synchronicity due to some external force, or is it an ability that we all possess? How does it impact the world in which we live, and our own lives? According to his bio, “Dr. Kirby Surprise received his doctorate in counseling psychology from the Institute for Integral Studies. He works in an advanced outpatient program for the State of California where he assesses, diagnoses, and treats clients with psychotic and delusional disorders.”


Gene Steinberg

Re: The Paracast — January 24, 2016
« Reply #1 on: January 24, 2016, 03:18:01 AM »
Please note: For some reason the first segment of this week's show carried by GCN was the incorrect one — last week's. The rest of the segments are correct.

To hear the full episode with all segments intact, please visit www.theparacast.com after the broadcast to download the correct show.

Thank you.
