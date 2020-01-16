« previous next »
Author Topic: Finally got it sorted out......  (Read 1640 times)

JB from Missouri

Finally got it sorted out......
« on: January 16, 2016, 10:16:31 AM »
Herding cats is simple compared to waking up an American!!!!

   Red Beckman 7 - Truth About Grand Juries

   Red Beckman 9 - Grand Jury & Trial Jury Powers

And finally, Clint Eastwood explains the Grand Jury process; https://youtu.be/u8yjTBr7Eh0?t=5m38s

Graciously brought to you by; https://fourcornersdoctrine.wordpress.com/an-introduction-to-understanding/

Peace and blessings my relatives, JB


We are building communities of informed leaders in an attempt to regain our position as one of the Lights of the world.

BraveNewWhirled

Re: Finally got it sorted out......
« Reply #1 on: January 16, 2016, 06:24:03 PM »
People generally don't change their mind unless they believe they can benefit by that change.

JB from Missouri

Re: Finally got it sorted out......
« Reply #2 on: January 18, 2016, 07:20:55 PM »
Do you think the relayed material will encourage active participation?
