We explore the amazing theories of alternate realities, parallel universes, as possible solutions to UFOs and other paranormal events with T Allen Greenfield. In the 1960s, Allen and Gene, during an all-night brainstorming session, first hatched a theory meant to account for many of the anomalous elements surrounding the presence of UFOs in our skies. Allen is a past (elected) member of the Society for Psychical Research and the National Investigations Committee on Aerial Phenomena (from 1960). He has twice been the recipient of the “UFOlogist of the Year Award” of the National UFO Conference (1972 and 1992).