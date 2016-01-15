Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
News:
Back To GCNLive.com
Main
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
GCNLive Community
»
Shows
»
Amerika Now
»
Truth from the ground up!!!
« previous
next »
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Truth from the ground up!!! (Read 1264 times)
JB from Missouri
Jr. Member
Posts: 72
Karma: +14/-2
Truth from the ground up!!!
«
on:
January 15, 2016, 01:30:04 PM »
Word from Eric with Courtroom Observers: Real truth from the ground on Oregon;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EJCay64bSkI&feature=youtu.be
BREAKING: Harney Co Fire Chief Resigns. FBI Caught Posing As Militia At Local Armory
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VSW47-Ks86E&feature=youtu.be
Offensive or Defensive? #OccupyMalheur Part 1
Be sure to catch part 2…..
Not real big on Pete as he comes off as another "Shockjock" like Alex Jones and has a tendency to push too hard, at the wrong time. But, that's just me....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OKA8SoCLrRU&feature=youtu.be
Wednesday - 1/13/16 - Update (1) from Malheur Wildlife Refuge In Burns, Oregon - #OregonFront Pete Santilli Show
We are building communities of informed leaders in an attempt to regain our position as one of the Lights of the world.
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
GCNLive Community
»
Shows
»
Amerika Now
»
Truth from the ground up!!!
SMF 2.0.8
|
SMF © 2014
,
Simple Machines
SMFAds
for
Free Forums
Simple Audio Video Embedder
BR Finale
2011 by,
Crip