Truth from the ground up!!!

JB from Missouri

    • 8 F Literary Group
Truth from the ground up!!!
January 15, 2016, 01:28:14 PM
Word from Eric with Courtroom Observers: Real truth from the ground on Oregon;


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EJCay64bSkI&feature=youtu.be
BREAKING: Harney Co Fire Chief Resigns. FBI Caught Posing As Militia At Local Armory


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VSW47-Ks86E&feature=youtu.be
Offensive or Defensive? #OccupyMalheur Part 1
Be sure to catch part 2…..


Not real big on Pete as he comes off as another "Shockjock" like Alex Jones and has a tendency to push too hard, at the wrong time. But, that's just me....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OKA8SoCLrRU&feature=youtu.be
Wednesday - 1/13/16 - Update (1) from Malheur Wildlife Refuge In Burns, Oregon - #OregonFront Pete Santilli Show


We are building communities of informed leaders in an attempt to regain our position as one of the Lights of the world.
