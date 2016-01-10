Date: January 10, 2016

Jeff Roberts

Burns Oregon, January 9th.

Pacific Patriots Network and affiliates (Idaho and Oregon III%, Josephine county Oath Keepers, and others), made a showing of presence today at the Malheur wildlife refuge.

Due to threats to members of our network and local residents, and as a deterrent to fringe groups that may have malicious intent, we arrived at the refuge in numbers, with our security teams openly armed and in full kit for everyone's safety. Our presence is strictly to ensure peaceful resolution to the situation, and serve as a neutral mediator between parties. We offered the Proposal for Resolution to the occupiers of refuge and encouraged them to seek open dialog with all pertinent agencies to begin the process of bringing this situation to a peaceful conclusion. After delivering the proposal, our teams withdrew from the location, and will remain off site. We are not part of the Malheur occupation.

From the refuge we proceeded to the FBI outpost and again, advised open dialog between the FBI and those occupying the refuge.

The process was repeated to the sheriff, as well.

Our respective organizations will maintain a presence in the area and work to open lines of communication with all parties, and ensure that all involved maintain a non-threatening demeanor, and ensure that there is no escalation of tension.

From here on out, as long as no other escalation takes place, we will will be down-grading our visible teams to civilian presence, for local support and interaction.

Proposal for Resolution is as follows:

Before the Board of County Commissioners for HarneyCounty, State of Oregon - Proposal for Resolution of the Peaceful Occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge by Citizens for Constitutional Freedom.

First Request:

The Harney County Board of Commissioners and Sheriff have been presented with a Redress of Grievance by the Committee of Safety, detailing out concerns of the citizens. Harney County Administration has stated they wish to work with theCommittee of Safety, yet have failed to respond nor answer the Committee’s Redress of Grievance.

Therefore;

Citizens for Constitutional Freedom request the Harney County Government address all stated grievances in writing, demonstrating they intend to work with the newly formed Committee of Safety addressing matters of county citizens concern.

Second Request

Two witness have come forward and provided recorded eye witness accounts of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), using drip torches, lighting fire along the boundary of the Hammond Ranch. One BLM crew started at the south end of the ranch and the second BLM crew started on the east side of the ranch creating a horseshoe of fire around the Hammond ranch. The Hammond’s responded with lighting back burns to prevent fire spread onto their ranch, protecting their private property. The witness was interview by Assistant United States Attorney (AUSA) Frank Papagni, Jr.. AUSA Papagni never called on this witness, nor in pre-trial discovery reported to the defense the existence of these witnesses.

Therefore;

Citizens for Constitutional Freedom request the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conduct a criminal investigation into prosecutorial misconduct for unlawfully withholding eyewitness testimony which would have aided in the Hammond’s defense. The withholding of evidence and actions by US Attorney Amanda Marshal has further led to the violation of the Hammond’s 5th Amendment and 8th Amendment Constitutional Rights.

Before the Board of County Commissioners for Harney County State of Oregon.

Third Request

The Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, publicly owned land, is currently under management by the United States Fish & Wildlife Service, a Federal Government agency. Article 1, Section 8, Clause 17 of the United States Constitution clearly states what land the Federal Government may own, with permission of the State. Article 6, Section 2, Clause 2 define the United States Constitution as the supreme law of the land.

Therefore;

Citizens for Constitutional Freedom request Harney County Government petition and give notice to the Federal Government for the transfer and unconditional return to local control of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge as allowed by Article 4, Section 3, Clause 2. Harney County Government in equal Partnership with the Burns Paiute Tribe will manage and administer this publicly owned land to the values and vision of the local community.

NOW, THEREFORE, based on the foregoing, Citizens for Constitutional Freedom put forth these requests, to be individually addressed in written format and entered into the official record, to bring resolution to the peaceful occupation of publicly owned land currently identified as the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge. Upon delivery and posting of documents in the official record, Citizens for Constitutional Freedom will vacate the aforementioned land within 24 hours.

Signed this 8th day of January in the year of 2016.

