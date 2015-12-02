By Bradlee Dean, Sons Of Liberty
"With reasonable men, I will reason; with humane men I will plead; but to tyrants, I will give no quarter, nor waste arguments where they will certainly be lost." William Lloyd Garrison, Abolitionist
Here we go again. Barack Hussein Obama has issued another illegal executive order
, which stands in direct violation of The United States Constitution
, in another attempt to disarm the American people in the face of the obvious acts of tyranny.
Disarming Americans in the face of domestic terrorism, and telling Americans that this will help combat ISIS? Really? (Psalm 94:20)The manipulating tyrant attempts to conjure up tears to garner sympathy
from the ignorant only to assail Constitutional Laws
, the same laws that protect the people from tyrants such as himself.
Remember America, Barry cannot go a day without thinking about the first graders that were allegedly shot and killed at Sandy Hook Elementary
. Yet, no administration to date has advocated the murder of innocent children in the womb
more than this criminal
(Proverbs 6:17).
In other words America, "Do as I say, and don't pay attention to what I do!"
Now this administration is going so far (as you let them go) to tell the country that the US needs a "sense of urgency" when it comes to new measures against gun ownership
.
President William Henry Harrison said that the plea of necessity is "that eternal argument of all conspirators."
And if that was not good enough, he even sics his dogs on law-abiding citizens when sent out Attorney General Loretta Lynch
to threaten and to declare to the people, "We're watching you.
"
America, I say, "Let them watch!" It is time for the modern day tyrants to understand the Christian spirit of our forefathers, ENOUGH!
Let me remind you that on May 18, 2015, it was confirmed that the Obama administration ran guns from Benghazi to Syria
before the US consulate attack. This all came on the heels of his administration being uncovered for arming Mexican drug lords
who killed hundreds of Mexicans
through "Fast and Furious.
"
Barrack Hussein Obama also went on to say that he could bypass Congress, which is your voice, through your representatives. He said that the majority of the American people support his gun control efforts, which is an absolute lie
.
In December, CNN took a poll in which we were told that 48% of Americans were for stricter gun control. Did they take that poll in the White House?
Who do they think that they are kidding?
The voice of the American people is heard loud and clear through gun sales.
First, former CNN news anchor Amber Lyon, an award-winning journalist, told us that she was ordered to report fake stories, delete unfriendly stories adverse to the Obama administration, and construct stories in specific manners while working for the left-wing network.
"CNN is paid by foreign and the US government for reporting on some events, and not reporting on others," said Lyon. "The Obama Administration pays for CNN content."
Secondly, on December 02, 2015, it was reported that Black Friday gun sales broke all previous records
, this information coming directly from the FBI.
Fortune magazine reminds us, that on December 21, 2012, shortly after the alleged Sandy Hook incident
, when the government started upping its rhetoric on restricting gun rights, that Americans headed out to the stores and armed up in droves.
In other words, Barack Hussein Obama is the gun salesman of the last decade
.
So, what Americans are being told by this lying administration
fails the test of truth. In fact, the opposite is true (Isaiah 5:20).
Over the last 7 years of this, as well as the preceding administration, Americans have been under attack because of the crimes of the administrations. To parallel these crimes against the people, consider that our forefathers threw off the tyranny of King George for such activity with the cry of Thomas Jefferson
, "Rebellion to tyrants is obedience to God
" (Romans 12:21).
One has to come to terms with the fact that some say that King George did not seem that bad, though he was. To say that, of course, shows you how far the American people have been conditioned and desensitized to tolerate the crimes of their current standing government, which has far surpassed the crimes of King George (Isaiah 59:4-15).
Though there is nothing new under the sun (Ecclesiastes 1:9), all tyrants act out in a similar fashion. In the end, you will witness that they all serve the same devil (John 8:44).
They are lawless at every given step, and the fruit of lawlessness always produces the same rotten, bitter end. This includes those representatives that no longer represent the American people.
They steal, they kill and they destroy (John 10:10; 2 Thessalonians 2:8-10).
If the American people do not address the issues at hand by dealing with crime in the institution of government, like Jeremiah, who warned the people to repent concerning their sins before a Just and Holy God (The Book of Lamentations), then they will only bring more judgment upon themselves and their children.
So, why are Americans armed in the first place?
"The strongest reason for the people to retain the right to keep and bear arms is, as a last resort, to protect themselves against tyranny in government. -Thomas Jefferson
Unconstitutional and Illegal Executive Orders / I Will Not Comply!