Meet the Night Owl himself, the incomparable Gene Steinberg, best-selling technology author and columnist. Get to know Gene, and discover his unique, thought-provoking viewpoints about the technology universe, from the always-fascinating happenings at Apple Inc. to consumer electronics, innovative products and overall trends in the tech industry.Each week, Gene speaks directly to the industry's movers and shakers, including corporate leaders, industry analysts, and regular panels that feature the most respected journalists who cover personal technology.On this week's all-star episode, we observe the 15th anniversary of Apple's iTunes with commentator Kirk McElhearn, also known as Macworld's "iTunes Guy." He focus first on the history of Apple's original jukebox app, and how it's changed and expanded over the years. Kirk and Gene also talk about the need for Apple to overhaul the way movie and TV content is handled. As it is, movie rentals may suddenly disappear, while the option to buy a movie remains. Does Apple solve this by launching a TV subscription service - and will the entertainment companies accept a simpler buying/renting scheme?You'll also hear from columnist Nancy Gravley, of The Mac Observer. The discussion will focus on her ongoing efforts to help senior citizens become competent with Macs, iPhones and iPads. So if you have someone in your family who is uncomfortable with technology, you'll want to hear Nancy give you some quick hits and tips about what's confusing about even the personal computer "for the rest of us," the personal computer that is supposed to "just work."