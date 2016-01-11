By Stephanie Sledge, The Government Rag
While President Obama is currently implementing every possible avenue during his presidential term(s) to disarm the nation through executive actions and read from his teleprompter*, five years have passed since the 2011 Tucson (Casa Adobes) shooting, where 22 year-old Jared Lee Loughner allegedly let loose with a barrage of bullets from his Glock 19 9mm at a 'Congresswoman on Your Corner' event. He allegedly shot six people, and injured 13 others. Among the dead was Judge John Roll, who ruled against a previous gun confiscation plot (1994 Brady Bill) and upheld the constitution. Since then, his death was swept under the rug and the media has used the shady shooting to indoctrinate the nation, execute new gun laws, and use victims as the fuel to change the Second Amendment. * (see Teleprompter info below)
Since my initial investigation into the Tucson shooting, I have been telling the public the truth about the plan to open a back door into an individual's medical records, which would be a brilliant and devious way to confiscate more firearms and prevent more Americans from purchasing guns. A way to place the American's right to own a firearm into the hands of the government. More ways to ask for permission from the government and a reason for the government to tell you no.
Among the victims of the 2011 shooting, is former democratic AZ congresswoman, Gabrielle Giffords, who was allegedly shot in the head and survived. Since 2011, she and her husband, Mark Kelly, have created an anti-gun organization called Americans for Responsible Solutions (ARS) , a 501(c)4 and Americans for Responsible Solutions PAC , a federal political committee. These organizations focus on so-called responsible gun ownership and gun violence. A sly way to pretend you are for the Second Amendment but yet find more loopholes for the government to make the decision whether or not you can own a firearm. Their usual excuses for more gun control has been the Loughner shooting and the Sandy Hook elementary shooting. Both shootings, have murky storylines fed to the American public, and irrefutable evidence is surfacing proving, nobody died at Sandy Hook
. A plot from the very beginning to mind-control and disarm the nation.
Now, the next move into gun snatching is to implement more laws while indoctrinating the woman into beLIEving she is a potential victim of gun violence. Giffords, who preaches she supports the Second Amendment, continues to display actions which clearly are against Americans owning firearms and recently claimed at a lunch of Initiative 594 supporters, "Dangerous people with guns are a threat to women." She also went on to say, "Abusers with guns, criminals with guns make this a women's issue."
This is a dangerous avenue to expose more women to beLIEving the propaganda of domestic violence. In America, the government agencies have created ways to lure women into more welfare benefits if they have a claim against their child's father for abuse both verbally or physically. Women already are indoctrinated to turn to Child Support Enforcement to get their child support, which they only will receive approximately $50 a month vs. asking the man to purchase clothing and help with other important child rearing necessities. Most men are more likely to do this to help the woman stay off welfare so they do not have to be chased around to pay child support. Eventually, if the man cannot pay the Child Support Enforcement amount, their drivers license will be stolen, their checks will be garnished, and eventually put in prison for a non-violent crime. Let's not forget, if you owe past child support, you cannot get a gun! Same with other debts owed to the state. Women need to wake up and steer clear of the welfare system, which could work against them and their families. Separation is their goal so they can continue their services. If they unite, they may go out of business.
Clearly, the move to disarm the nation goes deeper than getting everyone who saw a shrink at one time on the 'no-gun' list, now Giffords wants every woman to constantly worry their loving gun-owning husband or significant other will become abusive and go Bolshevik and kill them in a domestic spat! In reality, the large majority of gun-owning men are purchasing the firearms to protect the family.
However, the statistics do not match the plot to label gun-owners as dangerous considering the Department of Justice admits in their statistical data involving domestic violence,
"When weapons were involved, firearms made up a smaller percentage than knives and other weapons of domestic violence overall and of intimate partner violence."
and
"As with domestic violence, most violence committed by acquaintances (77%) and strangers (63%) did not involve a weapon. When weapons were involved, a larger percentage of violence committed by acquaintances involved other weapons (7%), compared to firearms (4%) or knives (5%)."http://www.bjs.gov/content/pub/pdf/ndv0312.pdf
(Statistics) Non-fatal - U.S Dept of Justice, Office of Justice Programs
What is even more stunning is the data below showing higher percentages of no weapon used in victim-offender relationship crimes and knives are used more than firearms. Clearly, the plan to indoctrinate women into beLIEving guns are more likely to be the ultimate weapon used in domestic violence is a blatant lie. It is another reason for these domestic violence organizations to continue to spew their rhetoric and fund their next marketing move.
It's plain and simple - the ARS group has a goal of gun confiscation rather than responsible gun solutions (since gun related violence are insignificant relative to the total number of deaths by all means.) According to their website, ARS has a goal to encourage elected officials to stand up for solutions to prevent gun violence and protect responsible gun ownership. However, when one uncovers the truth, one sees the organization is a cover-up for a large scale gun grabbing movement, using victims as their source of marketing.
Over the past five years, its been uncovered there are three major and identifiable plots taking place
, using mass shootings, as a way to disarm the nation, eliminate free speech, and bring communist agenda to the land of the so-called free.
Since Obama took office, approximately 180+ mass shootings have taken place. During the Reagan years it was approximately 20, Bush Sr., it moved into mid 20s, by the Clinton era 20-25, then Bush Jr., moving into upper 20s, Hummm, can we see a problem here? I see constant mind control, manipulation using staged violence to slowly indoctrinate Citizens into agreeing with gun control.. as long as there is a victim involved.
In closing, five-years have passed since the Loughner shooting, Jared LEE Loughner is still sitting in Springfield, Mo Federal Psychiatric Unit, after pleading guilty, when all the evidence shows he was clearly a patsy. Think, LEE Harvey Oswald. It's clearly a parade of mass shootings, geometrically increasing, and each one working towards the ultimate disarmament of the United Stated of America.
"You never want a serious crisis to go to waste." - Rahm Emanuel
* At 3:53 , a recorded shot of the entire room where President Obama delivers his latest gun confiscation plan shows the teleprompter ahead of his speech. At 5:25 he is reading from the teleprompter the words on the screen when he introduces Gabrielle Giffords into the room.
5:25 Obama reads from teleprompter https://www.whitehouse.gov/blog/2016/01/04/live-updates-what-president-doing-keep-guns-out-wrong-hands https://youtu.be/pj_3M_RvKVY?t=5m2s
